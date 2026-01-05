Jayne Trcka, bodybuilder and ‘Scary Movie’ actress, has died

Jayne Trcka, American female bodybuilder, fitness model, and actress, has died at age 62.

Tragically, Jayne Trcka passed away at age 62 on December 12, 2025, in San Diego, California. Her body was discovered unresponsive in her home after a friend grew concerned from lack of response. According to reports from her son and sources like TMZ, there was no known prior medical condition, and the cause of death was pending investigation by the San Diego medical examiner’s office as of early January 2026. News of her passing surfaced publicly on January 5, 2026, prompting tributes online remembering her contributions to bodybuilding and her memorable comedic role.

She grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, where she was involved in gymnastics as her primary sport, along with dance, diving, and track and field. After moving to Southern California (San Diego area) in 1986, she began weight training and started competing in bodybuilding competitions by 1988. Notable achievements include winning first place at the 1997 California State Championships, the 1998 Junior Nationals, and the 2004 Los Angeles Championships, along with numerous top-10 finishes in other events. She appeared in several fitness and muscle magazines such as Flex, MuscleMag International, Women’s Physique World, Iron Man, and Fighting Females.

In acting, she is best known for playing the character Miss Mann (the overly polite but extremely muscular police officer) in the 2000 comedy film Scary Movie. She also had roles in projects like Cattle Call, appearances on Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, and even in Lady Gaga’s “Telephone” music video.

Trcka worked various jobs over the years, including as a postal carrier starting in 1991, later becoming a certified personal trainer in 1998, and at one point working as a realtor.

She leaves behind a legacy as an iconic figure in women’s bodybuilding and cult film comedy.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.