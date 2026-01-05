Sinead Kavanagh arrested after alleged domestic violence

Sinead Kavanagh, 39, was arrested on Saturday for an alleged incident of domestic violence against her wife.

The 39-year-old professional mixed martial artist was taken into custody in the island tourist resort of Maspalomas for allegedly assaulting a woman described locally as her partner.

According to reports, the victim required medical attention at a health center for injuries sustained during the incident. Kavanagh will remain in custody and is expected to appear before a judge today, Monday.

It was the second time she had been arrested in Gran Canaria in less than six weeks, following her earlier brush with the law on November 24 when she was filmed tussling with two police officers on a Dublin-bound Ryanair plane at Gran Canaria’s airport.

Kavanagh, a five-times Irish national boxing champion left the sport in 2014 to become a pro MMA fighter. She has fought the likes of Cris Cyborg, Janay Harding, Leslie Smith, Leah McCourt, and others while competing under the Bellator MMA banner.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.