Fri. Jan 9th, 2026
Sinead Kavanagh

Sinead Kavanagh arrested after alleged domestic violence

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago

Sinead Kavanagh, 39, was arrested on Saturday for an alleged incident of domestic violence against her wife.

The 39-year-old professional mixed martial artist was taken into custody in the island tourist resort of Maspalomas for allegedly assaulting a woman described locally as her partner.

According to reports, the victim required medical attention at a health center for injuries sustained during the incident. Kavanagh will remain in custody and is expected to appear before a judge today, Monday.

It was the second time she had been arrested in Gran Canaria in less than six weeks, following her earlier brush with the law on November 24 when she was filmed tussling with two police officers on a Dublin-bound Ryanair plane at Gran Canaria’s airport.

Kavanagh, a five-times Irish national boxing champion left the sport in 2014 to become a pro MMA fighter. She has fought the likes of Cris Cyborg, Janay Harding, Leslie Smith, Leah McCourt, and others while competing under the Bellator MMA banner.

author avatar
Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
See Full Bio
social network icon social network icon social network icon social network icon
Tags: ,

You may also like

NASCAR, Dana White, Race for the Seat

Race for the Seat – Dana White to produce new NASCAR reality series

By Report 6 hours ago
Dana White, UFC White House

Dana White on UFC White House – “We’re basically going to take over D.C.”

By Eric Kowal 23 hours ago
Lucia Szabová

Lucia Szabová seeks two weight champion status against Leidiane Fernandes at OKTAGON 84

By Report 24 hours ago
Sean Strickland, Anthony Hernandez, Houston

Sean Strickland vs Anthony Hernandez headline in UFC’s return to Houston

By Report 1 day ago
Minneapolis, Greg Nelson

Minneapolis – MMA Pioneers from the Twin Cities

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago
Conor McGregor, Floyd Mayweather, UFC White House

Conor McGregor looks for MMA bout against Floyd Mayweather at UFC White House

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago