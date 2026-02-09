Thu. Feb 12th, 2026
Jon Jones

Photo: Getty Images via AFP

Jon Jones hints at retirement – “I think I could be done”

By Eric Kowal 3 days ago

Former UFC heavyweight and light heavyweight champion Jon Jones may be done competing professionally in mixed martial arts. The future UFC Hall of Famer known as “Bones” hinted towards retirement from the sport in a recent interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee.

“I think I could be done,” Jones said. “I’m young enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, I am healthy enough to compete with some of the best fighters in the world, but I’ve always been used to competing with the best in the world. So I don’t know, that’s a really high standard to uphold.

“So maybe it’s about doing it, doing it right and getting out at a really good time, you know? I don’t want to be one of these fighters that win some and lose some, and can’t remember what your name is. I met a fighter a few years ago, he didn’t what his birthday was, and that’s a lot of fighting. So I’m far from that, and I don’t want to know what that looks like.”

Jones is widely considered one of the greatest fighters in MMA history. He dominated the UFC light heavyweight division for over a decade and became the UFC Heavyweight Champion in 2023. Known for his incredible fight IQ and versatility, he became the youngest champion in UFC history at 23.

