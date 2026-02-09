2023 Penny Error List & Coin Value

Finding a valuable 2023 penny error in your pocket change could turn an ordinary cent into a collector’s treasure worth hundreds or even thousands of dollars. While billions of 2023 pennies were minted, certain production errors make specific coins extraordinarily valuable to numismatists and investors alike.

Accurate identification is crucial for coin collectors who want to distinguish genuine mint errors from common damage or wear.

Accurate identification is crucial for coin collectors who want to distinguish genuine mint errors from common damage or wear.

2023 Penny Extra V Error (VDBV) Value

The Extra V error represents the most significant discovery in 2023 penny production and the first error of its kind in Lincoln cent history. An additional incuse “V” appears after designer Victor David Brenner’s VDB initials on Lincoln’s shoulder, creating what collectors call the VDBV variety.

This error occurs exclusively on Philadelphia-minted pennies (those without a mint mark). Two distinct variants exist: the standard VDBV with the V directly after VDB, and the “Far V” variant positioned further to the right.

Values range from $30-$50 for typical uncirculated specimens to over $1,000 for high-grade examples. One MS65 RD specimen sold for $152.50, while reports indicate a pristine example reached $710,000 in private auction.

The discovery rate is approximately 4.7%, with collectors finding 75 examples among just 1,600 Philadelphia cents examined.

2023 Penny Doubled Die Obverse (DDO) Error Value

Doubled die obverse errors show visible doubling on the front side of the 2023 penny, created during the die manufacturing process rather than during striking. The doubling appears most prominently on the word “LIBERTY,” the date “2023,” or Lincoln’s facial features—particularly his ear.

These errors occur when the hub creates multiple impressions on the die at slightly different angles. The “Double Ear” variety has gained particular attention among collectors, showing clear separation on Lincoln’s ear details.

Confirmed 2023 penny DDO errors typically value between $50 and $100, though pricing depends heavily on the severity and location of the doubling. Very few verified examples have been documented, making authentication essential before purchase.

Be cautious: many coins showing apparent doubling are actually machine doubling (also called strike doubling), which is common, worthless, and not a true mint error.

2023 Penny Doubled Die Reverse (DDR) Error Value

Doubled die reverse errors affect the back side of the 2023 penny, showing doubling on the Union Shield design or surrounding inscriptions. The doubling may appear on “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA,” “E PLURIBUS UNUM,” or “ONE CENT.”

DDR errors are generally less common and less valuable than their DDO counterparts because reverse doubling is often more subtle. However, dramatic examples with clear separation in multiple design elements command strong collector interest.

Authenticated 2023 DDR specimens typically sell in the $50-$100 range, similar to DDO varieties. The key difference lies in rarity—fewer DDR errors have been reported compared to obverse varieties.

Only coins matching documented varieties at resources like VarietyVista represent true doubled dies.

2023 Penny Die Crack Error Value

Die crack errors create raised lines on the coin’s surface where fractured dies transferred metal during striking. These linear features appear as raised “veins” across Lincoln’s portrait, the date, or the reverse shield design.

Die cracks are particularly common on 2023 Philadelphia pennies due to the extreme toll on dies from billion-coin production runs. As dies fracture from repeated striking, they create various crack patterns—some minor, others dramatic enough to cross the entire coin.

Values vary widely based on crack severity, location, and visual appeal. Minor die cracks add modest premiums of $5-$20, while dramatic examples crossing major design elements can reach $50-$100.

Collectors especially prize "cud" errors, where large die breaks create raised, unstruck areas along the coin's rim.

2023 Penny Broad Strike Error Value

Broad strike errors occur when a 2023 penny is struck outside the retaining collar that normally holds the blank in place during minting. Without the collar’s constraint, the metal spreads outward, creating an oversized coin with weak or missing rim definition.

These coins appear “puffed” or slightly warped, with diameters exceeding the standard 19mm specification. The design elements often look slightly flattened or stretched compared to normal strikes.

Values for broad strike 2023 pennies range from $50 to $200 depending on how dramatically oversized the coin is. Examples showing 5-10% size increase with clear collar absence command the highest premiums.

The error is more common on 2023-D pennies from Denver Mint production.

2023 Penny Planchet Error Value

Planchet errors involve defects in the blank metal disc before striking, creating various valuable anomalies. The most common 2023 penny planchet error is lamination—where the thin copper plating peels or flakes away from the zinc core.

Lamination creates rough textures, bubbles, or exposed zinc areas on the coin’s surface. The copper shell fails to properly adhere during the plating process, becoming visible after circulation or even on uncirculated examples.

Other planchet errors include wrong planchet stock (penny struck on dime or foreign planchets) and split planchets (coin separating into layers). Values range from $50 for minor laminations to $500+ for dramatic splits or wrong planchet errors.

Split planchet errors exposing the zinc core completely are particularly desirable.

2023 Penny Off-Center Strike Error Value

Off-center strikes happen when the planchet isn’t properly positioned between the dies during striking, causing the design to print partially off the blank. A perfectly struck coin shows complete design centering, while off-center errors show missing portions with blank areas visible.

The value increases with the percentage off-center: 10-15% off-center examples bring $50-$75, while 25-40% off-center strikes can reach $150-$300. Collectors prize pieces where the date remains visible despite the misalignment.

Extreme off-center strikes (50%+) where nearly half the design is missing can command $400-$600 from specialists. The key is that some design must remain—completely blank error planchets fall into a different category.

Both Philadelphia and Denver 2023 pennies show off-center varieties.

