Mateusz Legierski defends title against Gökhan Aksu at OKTAGON 86

Mateusz Legierski to make first title defense

A major championship battle is official for the first ever OKTAGON event in Poland!

Recently crowned title holder, Mateusz Legierski (13-2), gets the opportunity to defend his lightweight belt for the first time in his home country against dangerous finisher, Gökhan Aksu (14-6-1), at OKTAGON 86. Netto Arena in Szczecin plays host to this historic event on Saturday, April 11.

Legierski became the promotion’s inaugural lightweight champion in February 2020 at OKTAGON Prime 3 and went on to have many impressive performances against the likes of Karol Ryšavý, Matouš Kohout and Akonne Wanliss. However, he suffered a serious back injury last year which put him on the sidelines for over twelve months with some doctors suggesting he may never be able to compete again.

Despite the odds being against him, the 29-year-old returned to the cage last month in Munich where he defeated Attila Korkmaz over five rounds to claim gold for the second time. Legierski is now anticipating a grand homecoming so he can put on a show for his own crowd and become a star in the region.

Aksu has looked nothing short of devastating so far since joining the organization in December 2024. The Turk submitted Jan Malach very quickly in his debut before delivering a three minute TKO victory over Ognjen Dimić. Last time out, Aksu landed a vicious knockout against Denis Frimpong in a heated grudge match which secured this shot at the belt. He is currently riding a six-fight winning streak with an impressive 100% career stoppage rate and wants to silence the Polish crowd, taking the title back to Germany in the process!

Also on the card, European MMA icon, Michał Materla, will make his OKTAGON debut in Szczecin with his opponent set to be revealed over the coming weeks. Further announcements about OKTAGON 86 will be made in due course.