GLORY COLLISION 8

GLORY COLLISION 8 Main Event Last Heavyweight Standing Wildcard Antonio Plazibat (118.7kg/262 lbs) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (105.4 kg/232 lbs)

GLORY COLLISION 8 Weigh-In Results

GLORY COLLISION 8 will take place this Saturday, December 13, from the GelreDome soccer stadium in Arnhem, the Netherlands, and will feature a stacked card filled with champions, legends, big returns, top prospects, and one-night tournaments. All fighters weighed-in and made weight earlier today in Amsterdam, confirming the final star-studded line-up for Saturday night.

Headlining COLLISION 8 is the trilogy fight between Croatian superstar Antonio Plazibat (22-5, 16 KO) and ‘The Bear’ Nordine Mahieddine (29-15, 13 KO). Plazibat is finally making his much-anticipated return to the ring after an injury has kept him on the sidelines for over two years.

In the co-main event, kickboxing legend Errol Zimmerman (111-20-1, 44 KO) returns to the GLORY ring after ten years away and will face man-mountain Alex Simon (1-0, 1 KO), formerly Australia’s strongest man turned fighter.

Both main and co-main event contests are wildcard eliminator fights for the final two spots in the GLORY 105: Last Heavyweight Standing Finals set for February 7.

The COLLISION 8 welterweight tournament will see world champion Chico Kwasi (45-5-2, 23 KO) rematching Bulgaria’s Teodor Hristov (18-4, 7 KO) in their semi-final while former champ Endy Semeleer (38-3, 18 KO) will take on rising outspoken prospect Don Sno (7-2, 3 KO) on the other side of the bracket.

In the light heavyweight tournament, we have two unmissable semi-finals the ‘Timebomb’ Michael Boapeah (21-5-1, 9 KO) takes on the unpredictable Iuri Fernandes (10-1, 4 KO) and Serbia’s Milos Cvjeticanin (16-4, 9 KO) meets Turkey’s Cem Caceres (19-2, 14 KO) for the second time this year after their explosive encounter over the summer.

COLLISION 8 will also feature the next round of the GLORY x RISE Last Featherweight Standing tournament. Featherweight GOAT Petch (174-40-3, 27 KO) faces German Polish fighter Dennis Wosik (40-9-1, 9 KO), KO artist Miguel Trindade (63-8, 26 KO) takes on France’s Bobo Sacko (79-6-1, 30 KO), and Mexico’s Abraham Vidales (17-4, 13 KO) clashes with Italy’s Achraf Aasila (53-13, 13 KO).

All this and so much more will take place at GLORY COLLISION 8 on December 13. Final tickets are available to be purchased right now from GLORYKickboxing.com.

COLLISION 8 will be available to watch live in the Netherlands, United Kingdom, and North America on DAZN PPV. For full global broadcast details for COLLISION 8 and the Superfight Series, please visit GLORYKickboxing.com.

GLORY COLLISION 8 Weigh-In Results

December 13 | GelreDome | Arnhem NL

Main Event
Last Heavyweight Standing Wildcard
Antonio Plazibat (118.7kg/262 lbs) vs. Nordine Mahieddine (105.4 kg/232 lbs)

Co-Main Event
Last Heavyweight Standing Wildcard
Errol Zimmerman (128.7 kg/284 lbs) vs. Alex Simon (139.2 kg/306 lbs)

Last Featherweight Standing
Petch (64.8 kg/143 lbs) vs. Dennis Wosik (64.8 kg/143 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament | Semi-Final 2
Chico Kwasi (76.4 kg/168 lbs) vs. Teodor Hristov (76.3 kg/168 lbs)

Welterweight Tournament | Semi-Final 1
Endy Semeleer (76 kg/167 lbs) vs. Don Sno (77 kg/170 lbs)

Welterweight Reserve Bout
Ismail Ouzgni (76.3 kg/168 lbs) vs. Figuereido Landman (76.5 kg/169 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Tournament | Semi-Final 2
Michael Boapeah (93.6 kg/206 lbs) vs. Iuri Fernandes (75 kg/165 lbs)

COLLISION 8 Superfight Series
Light Heavyweight Tournament | Semi-Final 1
Milos Cvjeticanin (95 kg/209 lbs) vs. Cem Caceres (94.2 kg/208 lbs)

Light Heavyweight Reserve Bout
Luis Tavares (94.9 kg/209 lbs) vs. Ismael Lazaar (95 kg/209 lbs)

Heavyweight
Nico Horta (136.3 kg/300 lbs) vs. Nidal Bchiri (124.4 kg/273 lbs)

Last Featherweight Standing
Miguel Trindade (64.8 kg/143 lbs) vs. Bobo Sacko (64.6 kg/142 lbs)

Last Featherweight Standing
Abraham Vidales (64.8 kg/143 lbs) vs. Achraf Aasila (64.9 kg/143 lbs)

