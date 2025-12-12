IBA President Umar Kremlev Urges Stronger Political Neutrality After IOC Eases Restrictions on Youth Athletes

The International Boxing Association (IBA) has issued a statement from its President, Umar Kremlev, following the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) decision to lift restrictions on the participation of youth athletes holding Russian or Belarusian passports in international competitions.

The announcement came after the 14th Olympic Summit, held at Olympic House in Lausanne, where leaders of the Olympic Movement reaffirmed athletes’ fundamental right to access sport globally without political interference. The Summit also reviewed the IOC’s ongoing “Fit for the Future” consultation process, the progress of upcoming Olympic events, and discussions around ensuring political neutrality within sport.

Kremlev: “The IOC had no other choice but to reverse their previous decision.”

Reacting to the IOC’s move, President Kremlev strongly reiterated the IBA’s long-standing position that athletes must never be punished for geopolitical disputes.

“The IOC exists to protect the interests of athletes, which includes allowing them to represent their country under their own flag and anthem, not restricting them. For athletes, their anthem and flag are their heart and soul; this is what they compete for at international events.”

“Athletes – not politics – must always stand on the podium. They had no other choice but to reverse their previous silly decision.”

Kremlev added that the earlier measures to remove flags and anthems from athletes “made no sense from the very beginning,” and the latest development shows the IOC acknowledging this.

At the recent Summit, Olympic leaders agreed that youth athletes from Russia and Belarus should no longer be restricted from international youth competitions—both individual and team—provided they fall under regulations of the respective International Federations (IFs).

Key takeaways from the IOC decision include:

• Youth athletes should not be held accountable for actions of their governments.

• Standard protocols on flags, anthems, and uniforms may apply when the national federation is in good standing.

• Existing restrictions on senior-level competitions and sanctions against Russian and Belarusian government officials remain in place.

IBA cites its own model of political neutrality

President Kremlev highlighted that the IBA has already implemented a fully inclusive approach—one that prioritizes athletes and their right to compete under their national symbols.

“IBA demonstrates how sport can remain free from politics. All international sports organizations should follow this example.”

He pointed to the ongoing IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Dubai, where over 500 athletes from 118 countries are competing proudly under their respective flags and anthems—a model he believes the Olympic Movement should embrace.

About the IBA’s Position

The IBA has consistently advocated for an athlete-first policy, emphasizing that sport must remain a bridge between nations rather than a battleground for political agendas. The Association continues to maintain that protecting the integrity and unity of sport requires allowing all eligible athletes to compete without discrimination.