PFL Madrid headlined by Costello van Steenis defending middleweight title against Fabian Edwards

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) will become the first global MMA organization to host an event in Spain, as PFL Madrid comes to the Palacio Vistalegre on Friday, March 20, 2026.

PFL Madrid will be headlined by PFL Middleweight World Champion Costello van Steenis (17-3), and will look to defend his title in Spain against the 2025 PFL Middleweight World Tournament Champion Fabian Edwards (16-4), with more fights to be announced in the coming days.

Pre-sale tickets for the event are available now, and tickets will go on general sale from Monday December 15 at 12pm CET via pfl.info/madrid.

Van Steenis, representing Spain, will fulfil his dream by bringing the PFL to Madrid as a PFL World Champion on Friday, March 20. It follows his historic victory in Cape Town this past July as he snatched the title from the jaws of defeat as he submitted the previously undefeated king of the Middleweight division, Johnny Eblen, with a rear-naked choke in the last 10 seconds of round five. Having previously defeated Fabian Edwards in a closely contested split decision win over five rounds in 2020, he will go into the bout with the belief that he is too much for the Englishman.

Edwards won three consecutive bouts in 2025 to become the PFL Middleweight World Tournament Champion, with a head kick knockout heard around the world as he emphatically ended his rivalry with Dalton Rosta in the third round to take home the title. He will be heading to Madrid full of confidence, and after winning the first fight against van Steenis on one judge’s scorecard, he’ll know that he’ll have to leave it all in the cage if he is to take the world title back to Birmingham.

“We are making history by becoming the first global MMA company to host an event in Spain, and we are going to make it an unforgettable evening of elite action at Palacio Vistalegre on Friday, March 20,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “Costello van Steenis had a storybook ending in Cape Town with one of the biggest comebacks in the sport’s history, and his tale continues as he comes to Madrid with the flag of Spain on one shoulder, and the world title on the other. Edwards is also riding a huge wave of momentum, and also had a massive win in his last fight to win the PFL Tournament Title. With these two at the top of the card, we’re going to stack the rest of the evening and put on an event for the ages.”

Updated PFL Madrid Main Card:

Palacio Vistalegre, Madrid, Spain

Friday, March 20

PFL Middleweight World Title Main Event: Costello van Steenis (17-3) vs. Fabian Edwards (16-4)