ONE Championship (ONE) officials have declared the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant due to inactivity.

Exactly four years ago to the day, Christian Lee claimed the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title by defeating Kiamrian Abbasov via fourth-round TKO on November 18, 2022.

Following that victory, Lee stepped away from competition to grieve the sudden passing of his sister Victoria Lee and to focus on the birth of his children. Out of respect for Lee and the extraordinary circumstances, ONE paused World Title fights in the division to wait until Lee was ready to return to competition.

Earlier this year, ONE presented an opportunity for Lee to defend the ONE Welterweight MMA World Championship, but a bout agreement could not be finalized. To move the division along out of fairness to all welterweight athletes, the organization has elected to declare the ONE Welterweight MMA World Title vacant with immediate effect.