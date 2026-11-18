Tokyo, Japan: ONE Championship (ONE) returned to EBARA WAVE Arena Ota in Tokyo to host ONE SAMURAI 5, headlined by a showdown for the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship.

In the main event, ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Joshua Pacio delivered a masterclass, putting Japanese challenger Keito “Pocket Monk” Yamakita to sleep with a fourth-round arm-triangle choke to retain his gold.

The defending champion faced early adversity in the opening frame as Yamakita utilized his wrestling to secure multiple takedowns and apply suffocating pressure on the mat. “Pocket Monk” nearly ended the bout late in the first round with a tight inverted triangle, but Pacio showcased his defensive awareness to survive until the bell.

Pacio shifted the momentum in the second and third stanzas. After buckling Yamakita with a heavy leg kick, the Filipino star successfully navigated the grappling exchanges, utilizing sharp takedown defense and slick scrambles to establish dominant top position. Operating primarily from half guard, the Baguio City native systematically broke down his opponent with punishing right hands and heavy ground-and-pound.

The finishing sequence materialized in the fourth round. After Yamakita secured a brief takedown, Pacio powered out of the bottom position, sweeping the challenger to regain top control. From there, “The Passion” rained down heavy punches before seamlessly locking in an arm-triangle choke. The tight squeeze rendered Yamakita unconscious, prompting the referee to call a halt to the contest.

In the co-main event, ISKA K-1 and RISE Champion Ryujin “SHINDO” Nasukawa made a thunderous statement, handing Japanese compatriot Raichi Nagai his first professional defeat with a 36-second knockout in their strawweight kickboxing clash.

Nasukawa wasted no time establishing his elite striking pedigree. Immediately pushing the pace, “SHINDO” unleashed a blistering, high-speed combination that overwhelmed the previously undefeated Nagai. He punctuated the rapid-fire sequence with a precise right hand that sent Nagai crashing to the canvas.

Unable to beat the count, Nagai suffered his first loss, while Nasukawa cemented his status as a premier strawweight threat in spectacular fashion and also took home a US$50,000 performance bonus in the process.

ONE SAMURAI 5 Results

Joshua Pacio def. Keito Yamakita via submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:17 of round four to retain the ONE Strawweight MMA World Championship

Ryujin Nasukawa def. Raichi Nagai via KO (right hand) at 0:36 of round one (kickboxing – strawweight)

Jarred Brooks def. Tatsumitsu Wada via split decision (MMA – strawweight)

Masashi Kumura def. Ellis Badr Barboza via TKO (left hook) at 2:58 of round one (kickboxing – strawweight)

Yutaro Asahi def. Petchtanong Petchfergus via unanimous decision (kickboxing – featherweight)

Ryugo Takeuchi def. Brandon Hashimoto via TKO (ground and pound) at 0:23 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)

Reiji def. Rui Botelho via unanimous decision (kickboxing – strawweight)

Jurai Ishii def. Yugo Kato via unanimous decision (Muay Thai – strawweight)

Gump def. Shuto Inui via unanimous decision (kickboxing – bantamweight)

Shosuke Kinoshita def. Takuya Shibamura via unanimous decision (MMA – featherweight)

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