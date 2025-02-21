Joshua Pacio Unifies ONE Strawweight MMA World Title with TKO Victory Over Jarred Brooks

Joshua Pacio on top of the world

February 21, 2025 – Doha, Qatar: ONE Championship (ONE) delivered an explosive evening of martial arts at Lusail Sports Arena with ONE 171: Qatar, featuring two massive World Title bouts in MMA and kickboxing.

In the main event, Joshua Pacio returned from a long-term knee injury to successfully unify the ONE Strawweight MMA World Title with a technical knockout victory over interim titleholder Jarred Brooks.

The Filipino star fought through adversity in the first round, as Brooks took him to the canvas with an emphatic slam. On the mat, “The Monkey God” showcased impressive grappling, threatening with a myriad of submission attempts to keep Pacio on the defensive.

However, “The Passion” made key adjustments in the second round to keep Brooks at bay. A counter right straight dropped the American fighter and Pacio followed him into guard. From there, he unloaded a barrage of left hands with Brooks unable to defend, and the referee was forced to halt the contest.

Pacio was awarded a US$50,000 bonus for his electrifying performance.

In the co-main event, ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion Jonathan Haggerty put on a virtuoso performance, snapping Wei Rui’s 21-fight winning streak to claim a unanimous decision and retain his gold.

Haggerty overcame a slow first round and pushed the pace against the Chinese veteran with unrelenting pressure for the remainder of the match. The Englishman used his elusive style to stay out of range as Wei struggled to find his footing.

The final two rounds saw “The General” tag the challenger with a plethora of right hooks and high kicks. Wei fought back valiantly but couldn’t establish his rhythm as Haggerty took home a clear-cut victory on the scorecards.

ONE 171 Results

Joshua Pacio def. Jarred Brooks via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:22 of round two to become the undisputed ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion

Jonathan Haggerty def. Wei Rui via unanimous decision to retain ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title

Roberto Soldic def. Dagi Arslanaliev via KO (left hook) at 1:55 of round one (MMA – Welterweight)

Shamil Erdogan def. Aung La N Sang via KO (head kick) at 0:28 of round one (MMA – Catchweight 210 lbs)

Shamil Gasanov def. Martin Nguyen via unanimous decision (MMA – Featherweight)

Bibiano Fernandes def. Kevin Belingon via split decision (MMA – Bantamweight)

Kirill Grishenko def. Mauro Cerilli via TKO (leg kick) at 3:28 of round one (MMA – Heavyweight)

Jake Peacock def. Shinji Suzuki via TKO (4 knockdowns) at 1:29 of round three (Muay Thai – Bantamweight)

Ayaka Miura def. Ritu Phogat via submission (kneebar) at 2:24 of round one (MMA – Atomweight)

Kade Ruotolo def. Nicolas Vigna via submission (arm triangle choke) at 3:04 of round one (MMA – Catchweight 175 lbs)

Zayed Alkatheeri def. Mohammad Aburumuh via submission (armbar) at 2:21 of round one (Submission Grappling – Openweight)

Abdullo Khodzhaev def. Wilian Poles via TKO (ground and pound) at 4:56 of round one (MMA – Lightweight)

Hussein Salem def. Walter Cogliandro via KO (left hook) at 2:25 of round one (MMA Featherweight)

Performance Bonus Winners:

– Joshua Pacio (US$50,000)

– Roberto Soldic (US$50,000)

– Shamil Erdogan (US$50,000)

– Ayaka Miura (US$50,000)

– Kade Ruotolo (US$50,000

