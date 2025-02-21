BRAVE Combat Federation to debut in Switzerland with record-breaking BRAVE CF 94

BRAVE Combat Federation is set to debut in Switzerland with BRAVE CF 94, scheduled to take place in Geneva on May 17. The event, hosted in association with EWC, will be part of BRAVE CF’s ‘The Year of the BRAVE’ campaign and will mark the organization’s second event of 2025 following BRAVE CF 93 in China.

The Switzerland debut will be a record-breaking affair for BRAVE Combat Federation. Switzerland will become the 36th host nation globally and the 17th host nation in Europe for BRAVE CF—both of which are world records unmatched by any other MMA organization.

The event further highlights BRAVE CF’s commitment to the growth of MMA in Europe. So far, BRAVE CF has hosted events in Northern Ireland, England, Romania, Slovenia, Sweden, Russia, Belarus, Italy, Poland, Serbia, Germany, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Bulgaria, and Austria, with Switzerland now joining the list.

All BRAVE CF host nations worldwide have benefited from the organization’s vision of sustainable and inclusive MMA growth. In Europe, in particular, talented athletes have thrived under the global platform provided by BRAVE CF, with fighters like Erko Jun and Pavel Dailidko recently winning world titles on European soil.

BRAVE Combat Federation has also set attendance records across multiple European nations and has brought global superstars to compete in the region. The upcoming event in Switzerland will feature the best of Swiss MMA talent alongside international superstars, making it a landmark moment for MMA in the country.

Following a historic year in 2024, BRAVE CF is on track to set new benchmarks in 2025 with ‘The Year of the BRAVE’ and the event in Switzerland will be one of the major milestones of the year.

Eric Kowal