VIDEO: 2 men vs 3 Instagram models – MMA bout
Here we go again. In today’s weird MMA bout of the week, three Instagram models compete against two men under the Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF) banner in Romania.
2 men vs. 3 Instagram models
How is this legal 😭 pic.twitter.com/4u7idOvZzf
— Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 19, 2025
The men, identified as Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu, were paired against social media personalities Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana, all of whom have substantial Instagram followings.