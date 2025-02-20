Sat. Feb 22nd, 2025
Instagram models, MMA bout

VIDEO: 2 men vs 3 Instagram models – MMA bout

By Eric Kowal 1 day ago

Here we go again. In today’s weird MMA bout of the week, three Instagram models compete against two men under the Real Xtreme Fighting (RXF) banner in Romania.

The men, identified as Costica Prisecaru and Sebastian Rechinu, were paired against social media personalities Alicia Bonita, Denisa Costea and Maria Adriana, all of whom have substantial Instagram followings.

