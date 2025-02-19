Was Henry Cejudo ever elite?

As far as elites of MMA are concerned, Henry Cejudo doesn’t get much credit.

“Triple C,” as he goes by, has proved time and time again that he is the king. Even in his Olympic days, Cejudo had to fight up. After being beat by Demetrious Johnson, Cejudo worked hard to come back better.

Since his return to MMA, Cejudo has struggled mightily. That said, it’s not doom and gloom for the 38-year-old former champion. He’s competed with the best. Yadong Song will be a huge test come Saturday night.

Becoming king: Henry Cejudo rising to the occasion

When Henry Cejudo and Demetrious Johnson first fought, we knew Mighty Mouse was great. But the American would go on to break Anderson Silva’s title reign record in spectacular fashion by defeating Ray Borg via flying armbar. Cejudo was embarrassed, however.

Johnson put him away in the first round. Cejudo didn’t mope and get down on himself. Instead, he became better. Of course, he had a close decision loss to Joseph Benavidez. But he then roared back with an incredible performance against Wilson Reis. Cejudo was reinvented.

Sergio Pettis was next and, again, Cejudo did what he needed to get the win. The rematch with Johnson was set. This time, “Triple C” would get the job done, beating the all time great via split decision. Cejudo had finally arrived.

The reign of Triple C

Henry Cejudo’s reign was incredible. TJ Dillashaw came down in weight to try to capture Cejudo’s crown. Dillashsaw was put down in 32 seconds on the first ever UFC-ESPN card. Marlon Moraes seemed invincible. He ran through Aljamain Sterling, Jimmie Rivera and avenged his loss to Rafael Assuncao.

Cejudo weathered the early storm of Moraes and finished him brutally in round three. Then an old king returned, Dominick Cruz. The former bantamweight champ, the division which Cejudo now ruled, looked to return to his former glory.

Cejudo finished him in two.

Then Henry Cejudo retired, wanting more money and more credit. This was an fight that his old-foe Demetrious Johnson had fought for years. He wanted more time and to start his own family.

No rest for the hustler

It would be three years of retirement. Aljamain Sterling would rise to the top, becoming champion. When Henry Cejudo returned, he would get an immediate shot at the title that he once wore around his waist.

Sterling would prove too much and would take the decision. No sweat, Cejudo would bounce back and take on Sterling’s teammate, Merab Dvalishvili. Dvalishvili would railroad Cejudo and go on to win the title.

Now, in his first fight in 2025, he’s taking on the tough and heavy hitting Yadong Song. With two losses on the trot and 38 years old, it’s do or die for the great fighter. But his past happened, he’s defeated Demetrious Johnson, Dominick Cruz, and TJ Dillashaw. He’s an Olympic champion.

Henry Cejudo has achieved so much. What mountain is there left to climb?

