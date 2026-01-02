Paul McCullagh Jr, boxer, passes away on New Years Day after bone cancer battle

Paul McCullagh Jr died following a short battle with an aggressive form of bone cancer, his father has revealed. The 25-year-old boxer, who was an amateur heavyweight champion and had won both of his fights after turning professional in 2020, tragically passed away on New Year’s Day.

McCullagh’s father, Paul, was a champion amateur as was his late grandfather, who coached the likes of Barry McGuigan and current IBF welterweight champion Anthony Cacace.

Paul McCullagh Jr had been battling sickness for months before collapsing last week while his father was by his side. McCullagh Sr rushed him to hospital and tests revealed cancer in his blood and bones.

The late boxer’s father said: ‘When the doctor was trying to tell him he had cancer in his blood and bones, they were taking ages to tell him, so he said “Doctor, is it cancer?”

‘She then just said to him “it’s in your blood and bones”. He just turned to me and said “don’t you worry Daddy it’s in the hands of God”. A warrior to the end. Of course I fell apart.’

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association said in a statement: ‘IABA is saddened by the passing of boxer, 25-year-old Paul McCullagh Junior.

‘A member of clubs including St. John Bosco Belfast and his family’s McCullagh’s ABC, Paul won his first title in 2012, and an Ulster Elite heavyweight title in 2019. In the same year Paul represented Ulster High Performance against New York and represented Ireland in a dual nations international against the Netherlands.

‘Paul turned pro after his 2019 success, and recorded a number of wins. Paul’s grandfather and father were both champion amateur boxers, the latter boxing out of Immaculata BC. Paul’s grandfather was a highly regarded pro and amateur coach and his father is a pro referee.

‘IABA extends deepest condolences to Paul’s family, club and loved ones.’

