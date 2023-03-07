Preston Parsons discusses his upcoming fight at UFC San Antonio

Preston Parsons feels settled into his UFC career and now he’s looking to put on his best performance at UFC San Antonio on March 25.



Parsons came into the UFC on short notice and suffered a loss in his octagon debut, but he knew with a full camp he’d be able to show off his skill set.



That opportunity would eventually come around last April and Parsons looked good on way to a unanimous decision win over Evan Elder.



That win was filled with a lot of emotions for Parsons as he’s always dreamed about getting his hand raised inside of the octagon.



Now with a win under his belt and having the experience of two UFC fight nights, Parsons feels relaxed and poised to make a run towards a welterweight title.



While he knows his dream will require a lot of work and is ways away, he is ready to start climbing the ladder.



First up on the journey will Trevin Giles at UFC San Antonio which will mark Parsons first fight in front of a real live UFC audience as his first two fights were in the UFC Apex.



Throughout his career, Parsons always felt that he fed off the crowd’s energy and he’s looking to deliver his first career knockout win as a professional in front of them.



Prior to the fight, Parsons spoke with MyMMANews to discuss his matchup against Giles, his first UFC fight in front of a live crowd and what its been like to coach and own a gym in Jacksonville, Fla.



You can watch his full interview in the video above.



A list of fights scheduled for UFC San Antonio are listed below:

Marlon Vera vs. Cory Sandhagen

Holly Holm vs. Yana Santos

Alex Perez vs. Manel Kape

Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira

Alex Caceres vs. Nate Landwehr

Chidi Njokuani vs. Albert Duraev

Steven Peterson vs. Lucas Alexander

Daniel Pineda vs. Tucker Lutz

CJ Vergara vs. Daniel Da Silva

Andrea Lee vs. Maycee Barber

Liang Na vs. Brogan Walker

Trevin Giles vs. Preston Parsons

