Race for the Seat – Dana White to produce new NASCAR reality series

Ram Launches Innovative Reality Competition Series: Race For The Seat — A New Path to NASCAR

Dana White and Thrill Sports Productions to serve as Executive Producers

Race For The Seat is a competition reality series where 15 aspiring drivers battle for a coveted spot on the Kaulig Racing team behind the wheel of a Ram 1500 in the 2026 NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

The eight-episode series hosted by Jacob Lofland taps into the dream of becoming a race car driver, appealing to motorsports fans and general sports audiences alike

Ram’s reentry is a strategic move to connect with a core audience of truck owners

The series provides a high-performance stage to showcase Ram’s next-generation trucks and the grit of grassroots racing talent

Ram is charging back into the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series — the way that only Ram can. In partnership with Thrill Sports Productions, Ram is launching Race For The Seat, a bold new reality competition series that gives 15 aspiring drivers the chance of a lifetime: to earn a spot in one of five Ram 1500 race trucks on the Kaulig Racing team for the 2026 season.

Over eight adrenaline-fueled episodes, contestants will go head-to-head on iconic tracks, including Virginia International Raceway and South Boston (Va.) Speedway. Viewers will get an inside look at the drivers’ lives, their triumphs and setbacks, and the raw determination it takes to rise through the ranks of motorsports.

“Ram is an iconic American brand, and I’m excited to partner up with them for their new reality series, Race for the Seat,” said Dana White, UFC CEO. “This reality show is all about finding up-and-coming drivers and giving them a massive platform. The best always rise to the top in this type of competition. We are going to find the next generation of superstars for the NASCAR truck series,” added White.

The series will feature unfiltered, behind-the-scenes commentary from UFC CEO Dana White, Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis and Kaulig Racing Team Owner Matt Kaulig — offering fans a rare look at the business, strategy, and heart of racing. Special guest appearances will add to drama both on and off the track.

“We promised Ram would approach NASCAR differently — and Race For The Seat is proof. Sometimes raw talent isn’t enough. Many successful careers start with an opportunity, a lucky break — or in my case, a good old-fashioned kick in the ass,” said Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram.

“There’s no one better at building champions than Dana White, which puts this show ‘in the draft’ before it even begins. Among these competitors, talent is a given. What we’re looking for is heart, hustle, attitude, and an insane drive to succeed — someone who lives our ‘Last Tenth’ culture. When a driver rises from a field of 15, it’ll be their shot, their break — and knowing Dana, probably a few kicks — that lead to a life-changing moment by the time we get to Daytona,” Kuniskis added.

Ram recently announced Kaulig Racing as the anchor factory team for the truck maker’s highly anticipated return to NASCAR, starting with the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series in 2026.

“Race for the Seat is a great opportunity for the next generation of drivers to show what they’ve got,” said Matt Kaulig, Owner of Kaulig Racing. “Working with RAM to bring this show to life allows us to think differently, push the limits, and give these talented drivers a platform they wouldn’t normally have. I can’t wait to see who earns the seat and joins us on the track.”

Race For The Seat will place the winner in the final seat on Kaulig Racing’s five-truck lineup for 2026:

Brenden “Butterbean” Queen

Daniel Dye

Justin Haley

Free Agent

Race For The Seat

Race For The Seat will premiere in the United States on FOX on Sunday, January 25, at 12pm ET with new episodes airing for free across the globe on RAM’s official YouTube Channel for the show – youtube.com/RAMRacefortheSeat – from January 26 through February 6. Race For The Seat episodes will also be available on FS1. Check local listings.