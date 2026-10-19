Shakur Stevenson Granted Release From Zuffa Boxing, Announces Plans to Start Own Promotion

Shakur Stevenson is officially a free agent after parting ways with Zuffa Boxing without competing under the promotion’s banner.

The undefeated WBO light welterweight champion announced on his YouTube channel that his request for a release was granted over the weekend, ending his partnership with the organization led by UFC CEO Dana White less than four months after his signing was announced.

Stevenson (25-0) said frustration over repeated delays in scheduling fights ultimately led to his decision.

“I’ve been in camp for, like, eight weeks preparing for fights that I was told was going to happen and it has not happened,” Stevenson said. He added that he was not blaming anyone for the situation but had decided to take greater control of his career.

The 29-year-old also revealed plans to launch his own promotional company while remaining open to working with other promoters to secure major fights.

Zuffa Boxing announced Stevenson’s signing in July as part of a multi-fight deal. However, the terms of the agreement were not disclosed, and he never made his debut for the promotion.

Stevenson most recently defeated Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision in January to capture the light welterweight title at 140 pounds. He has also won world championships at featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight.

His immediate focus remains on defending his title and pursuing the biggest available matchups at 135 and 140 pounds.

“I want the biggest and best fights available at 135 pounds or 140 pounds, where I hold my title,” Stevenson said. “It doesn’t matter the name, it doesn’t matter who you put in front of me.”

Stevenson eventually plans to move up to welterweight at 147 pounds but said he would make the transition on his own timeline.

“I will get there, but on my time, and not on nobody else’s,” he said.

With his Zuffa Boxing stint over before it began, Stevenson now enters free agency looking to secure high-profile fights while building his own promotional business.

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