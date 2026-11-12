Sho Sekihara remains critical, unconscious after two emergency surgeries following MMA bout

Japanese mixed martial artist Sho Sekihara remains in critical condition after suffering an acute subdural hematoma following his bout at RIZIN.55 on Nov. 8, according to an update released by the promotion.

Sekihara, 33, competed against Takumi Hamada in the event’s second fight at LaLa arena TOKYO-BAY. Near the end of the third round, Hamada executed a slam that sent Sekihara to the canvas before the bout was stopped by referee technical knockout with seconds remaining.

Takumi Hamada just delivered a BUZZER-BEATER SLAM KNOCKOUT against Sho Sekihara! WHAT A PERFORMANCE! #RIZIN55 https://t.co/hj15XOK5RD — Verdict (@VerdictMMA) November 8, 2026

RIZIN said Sekihara lost consciousness and was transported to the Chiba Prefectural General Emergency Medical Center near the venue, where he underwent emergency surgery. Although he survived the initial procedure, his condition deteriorated the following morning, requiring a second operation. The promotion said his condition remains severe and that it cannot yet predict the outcome.

In a statement issued through RIZIN, Sekihara’s father, Masamichi Sekihara, thanked supporters for their messages and asked them to continue hoping for his son’s recovery. RIZIN also urged fans and media not to circulate unverified information while the fighter’s medical situation remains uncertain.

No further medical details or prognosis have been publicly released. RIZIN said it will provide another update if Sekihara’s condition stabilizes or there is a substantive development.

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