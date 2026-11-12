UFC fighter Tommy McMillen rushed to hospital after officers administer Narcan

UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after cops administered Narcan according to a report from TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department told the news outlet that McMillen was transported to a hospital after he was found unresponsive in Cake, a nightclub in the city’s Old Town district.

McMillen, an undefeated featherweight at 12-0 was removed from the bathroom, then administered Narcan after officers said they saw a white, powdery substance on the ground near him.

An update to the report states that McMillen’s trainer says he is completely okay and was at his workout yesterday.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.