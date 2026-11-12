Sat. Nov 14th, 2026
Tommy McMillen

UFC fighter Tommy McMillen rushed to hospital after officers administer Narcan

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after cops administered Narcan according to a report from TMZ.

A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department told the news outlet that McMillen was transported to a hospital after he was found unresponsive in Cake, a nightclub in the city’s Old Town district.

McMillen, an undefeated featherweight at 12-0 was removed from the bathroom, then administered Narcan after officers said they saw a white, powdery substance on the ground near him.

An update to the report states that McMillen’s trainer says he is completely okay and was at his workout yesterday.

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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