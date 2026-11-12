UFC fighter Tommy McMillen rushed to hospital after officers administer Narcan
UFC fighter Tommy McMillen was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after cops administered Narcan according to a report from TMZ.
A spokesperson for the Scottsdale Police Department told the news outlet that McMillen was transported to a hospital after he was found unresponsive in Cake, a nightclub in the city’s Old Town district.
McMillen, an undefeated featherweight at 12-0 was removed from the bathroom, then administered Narcan after officers said they saw a white, powdery substance on the ground near him.
An update to the report states that McMillen’s trainer says he is completely okay and was at his workout yesterday.