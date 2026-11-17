The UFC has traveled around the world, bringing its Octagon to some of the biggest arenas and most recognizable destinations in combat sports. From Las Vegas and New York City to London, Abu Dhabi and Sydney, the promotion has built a global presence over more than three decades.

However, despite holding hundreds of events across the United States since its debut in 1993, there are still 10 states that have never hosted an official UFC event.

What’s particularly interesting is that some of these states have strong connections to mixed martial arts, have produced notable fighters and have passionate combat sports fan bases. Yet, for one reason or another, the UFC has never brought an official fight card to their home turf.

As of November 2026, here are the 10 states that have yet to welcome the Octagon.

1. Alaska

Alaska is one of the most geographically challenging destinations on this list, but that hasn’t stopped other major sporting events from making their way to the state.

Despite its growing combat sports community, the UFC has never staged an official event in Alaska. The state’s distance from the continental United States, travel logistics and available arena infrastructure could all present challenges for the promotion.

An event in Anchorage would certainly be a unique destination for the UFC.

2. Arkansas

Arkansas has hosted plenty of combat sports activity over the years, but the UFC has yet to bring one of its events to the Natural State.

Little Rock would seemingly be a logical destination, with an established sports market and venues capable of attracting regional audiences.

With the UFC continuing to expand its domestic footprint, Arkansas remains an untapped market.

3. Delaware

Despite its location along the heavily populated East Coast, Delaware has never hosted a UFC event.

The state’s relatively small size and proximity to established UFC markets such as Philadelphia, Atlantic City and Newark may make it less attractive as a standalone destination.

Still, Delaware has plenty of combat sports fans who would likely welcome the opportunity to see the Octagon without traveling to a neighboring state.

4. Hawaii

Hawaii might be the most surprising omission on this list.

The Aloha State has produced some of the biggest names in UFC history, including former two-division champion B.J. Penn and former featherweight champion Max Holloway.

Despite that tremendous connection to the sport, the UFC has never held an official event in Hawaii.

The biggest obstacle has historically been infrastructure. The state has struggled to provide an arena capable of accommodating the production requirements and attendance expectations of a major UFC event.

However, that could eventually change.

In September 2026, UFC CEO Dana White discussed Hawaii as a dream destination for the promotion, explaining that a new arena is expected to be completed around 2028 or 2029.

White indicated that the UFC would love to bring an event to the islands once the necessary infrastructure is available.

Considering the state’s history with the sport, a UFC Hawaii event would undoubtedly be a major occasion.

5. Montana

Montana is another state that has yet to experience an official UFC event.

While the state has a smaller population than many traditional UFC markets, its outdoor culture and strong regional sports following could make for an interesting destination.

Cities such as Billings, Missoula and Bozeman could potentially provide opportunities for a smaller-scale Fight Night event.

For now, Montana remains on the outside looking in.

6. New Hampshire

New Hampshire’s proximity to Boston makes its absence from the UFC event calendar somewhat interesting.

The UFC has repeatedly visited Massachusetts, with Boston becoming an established destination for major fight cards.

However, the promotion has never crossed the state line to host an event in New Hampshire.

Manchester would likely be one of the more realistic locations if the UFC ever decides to bring a card to the Granite State.

7. North Dakota

North Dakota has never hosted an official UFC event, despite the promotion having visited neighboring states.

The state’s smaller population and limited number of large-scale indoor venues could make hosting a UFC production more challenging.

Fargo would arguably be the most recognizable potential destination, offering an established sports community and a regional audience that could draw fans from surrounding areas.

8. Rhode Island

Rhode Island is another interesting omission because of its location in the heart of New England.

The UFC has held numerous events in nearby Boston and has also visited Connecticut, but Rhode Island has never hosted an official event.

Providence would be the obvious candidate if the promotion ever decides to bring the Octagon to the Ocean State.

Its location between Boston and New York could potentially help attract fans from multiple markets.

9. Vermont

Vermont is one of the smallest states in the country by population and has never hosted a UFC event.

While the state has a dedicated sports community, its limited arena infrastructure and smaller population could make it difficult to justify the expense of bringing a full UFC production to the area.

Burlington would likely be the most recognizable destination for a potential event.

10. West Virginia

West Virginia rounds out the list of states that have never hosted an official UFC event.

The UFC has staged events in neighboring states, including Pennsylvania, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina, but has yet to make its way into West Virginia.

Charleston or Morgantown could potentially serve as destinations for a future Fight Night card.

Given the state’s passionate sports culture, it would be interesting to see how a UFC event would be received.

Which state will get the Octagon first?

With 40 states having hosted at least one official UFC event, the promotion has already established an impressive presence across the United States.

However, the remaining 10 states represent opportunities for future expansion.

Hawaii is arguably the most anticipated destination, particularly given its history of producing elite UFC champions and Dana White’s recent comments about eventually bringing an event to the islands.

For the other nine states, the right arena, local support and financial incentives could eventually make an event possible.

The UFC has shown that it is willing to take the Octagon to new destinations when the opportunity makes sense.

The question is: Which of these 10 states will finally get its first UFC event?

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.