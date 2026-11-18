Following his epic UFC 334 heavyweight title fight against champion Ciryl Gane on Saturday, Josh Hokit has earned the praise of arguably the sport’s biggest star, Conor McGregor.

“After the weekend’s performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the ufc today!” McGregor posted on X.

“Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports!

CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome”

McGregor’s post came in response to an earlier post from Hokit.

“To the Fans,

Before I was a fighter, I was a fan just like all of you out there. Notice how well I did on Paramount Plus “Ball knower Test”? Ciryl got 0…I scored Perfect. I give a shit & love this sport, just like many of you.

I sat through all the boring ass press conferences and safe, forgettable fights thinking to myself…. Why aren’t these guys taking a page out of Conor McGregor’s book? Why don’t they have the balls to put themselves out there and fight like a crazy motherfucker who just stormed the beach in the Dark Ages?

I swore that if I ever got the opportunity to be in this position, that’s the exact way I’d live it. I do it for myself, sure….but I do it for the fans because I was one of you. I actually give a fuck about the product being put out there.

I am the UFC’s best employee by far. I don’t waste a single opportunity I’m given. Whether it’s putting on a show for you when I step on the scale, bringing the energy at the press conference, or leaving everything in the Octagon….I show up to entertain.

I truly give a fuck. That’s why I do what I do. You’re Welcome.”

After the weekend’s performance, and outside of myself, Josh Hokit is the biggest draw in the ufc today!

Bravo champ! Onward to greener and more exciting pastures, you are in the right place with Paradigm Sports! CONTRACTMAXXING 101 #Welcome — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 17, 2026

Hokit lost the fight against Gane by way of unanimous decision but his performance inside the octagon along with his gimmick on social media and interviews has won over many including the Notorious one.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.