UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results – Allen vs. Duncan

UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results from the META Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The October 10 fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

Weigh-in results below:

Main card

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)

Lightweight: Matheus Camilo (156) vs. Jai Herbert (155)

Women’s Strawweight: Loopy Godínez (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (117)*

Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)

Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (136)

Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight: Julius Walker (205.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (205.5)

Lightweight: Francisco Prado (155) vs. Ismael Bonfim (163.5)*

Welterweight: Niko Price (170.5) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (171)

Light Heavyweight: Felipe Franco (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (208.5)*

Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. (246) vs. RJ Harris (261)

Women’s Bantamweight: Alice Pereira (136) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (136)

Women’s Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaitė (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (126)

*Ketlen Souza, Brendson Ribeiro, and Ismael Bonfim all missed weight

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