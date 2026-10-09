UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results – Allen vs. Duncan
UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results from the META Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The October 10 fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.
Weigh-in results below:
Main card
Middleweight: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)
Lightweight: Matheus Camilo (156) vs. Jai Herbert (155)
Women’s Strawweight: Loopy Godínez (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (117)*
Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)
Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (136)
Preliminary card
Light Heavyweight: Julius Walker (205.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (205.5)
Lightweight: Francisco Prado (155) vs. Ismael Bonfim (163.5)*
Welterweight: Niko Price (170.5) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (171)
Light Heavyweight: Felipe Franco (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (208.5)*
Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. (246) vs. RJ Harris (261)
Women’s Bantamweight: Alice Pereira (136) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (136)
Women’s Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaitė (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (126)
*Ketlen Souza, Brendson Ribeiro, and Ismael Bonfim all missed weight