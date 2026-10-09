Tue. Oct 13th, 2026
UFC Vegas 122, Brendan Allen

UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results – Allen vs. Duncan

By Eric Kowal 4 days ago

UFC Vegas 122 weigh-in results from the META Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The October 10 fight card is headlined by a middleweight bout between Brendan Allen and Christian Leroy Duncan.

Weigh-in results below:

Main card

Middleweight: Brendan Allen (186) vs. Christian Leroy Duncan (185)
Lightweight: Matheus Camilo (156) vs. Jai Herbert (155)
Women’s Strawweight: Loopy Godínez (115.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (117)*
Featherweight: Andre Fili (145.5) vs. Kai Kamaka III (146)
Bantamweight: Malcolm Wellmaker (136) vs. Otari Tanzilovi (136)

Preliminary card

Light Heavyweight: Julius Walker (205.5) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (205.5)
Lightweight: Francisco Prado (155) vs. Ismael Bonfim (163.5)*
Welterweight: Niko Price (170.5) vs. Leon Shahbazyan (171)
Light Heavyweight: Felipe Franco (205) vs. Brendson Ribeiro (208.5)*
Heavyweight: Allen Frye Jr. (246) vs. RJ Harris (261)
Women’s Bantamweight: Alice Pereira (136) vs. Darya Zheleznyakova (136)
Women’s Flyweight: Ernesta Kareckaitė (126) vs. Melissa Gatto (126)

 

*Ketlen Souza, Brendson Ribeiro, and Ismael Bonfim all missed weight

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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