Report: Former UFC Fighter and Green Beret Tim Kennedy Wounded in Congo Ambush

Former UFC fighter and U.S. Army Green Beret Tim Kennedy was reportedly wounded in an ambush in the Democratic Republic of the Congo on Sept. 17, an attack that allegedly killed a former New Zealand special operations soldier and injured another contractor.

The incident has not been independently or officially confirmed. However, details emerged Friday in a report by The New Zealand Herald and during a podcast appearance Thursday by former Delta Force operator Brent Tucker.

Kennedy, 47, who previously competed in the UFC and Strikeforce, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment Thursday night.

Justin Conaglen, a former member of the New Zealand Special Air Service, was killed in the attack, according to war correspondent Robert Young Pelton, who spoke with The New Zealand Herald. Conaglen, a former lance corporal, reportedly took leave without pay from the New Zealand military in March before officially leaving the service in August.

Pelton told the newspaper that the contractors were involved in an operation intended to protect mining revenues, crack down on smuggling and collect taxes on behalf of the Congolese government. He also reported that Kennedy was medically evacuated to the United States following the ambush.

Tucker addressed the incident Thursday on his Tier1 Podcast, describing Kennedy’s work as a contracting assignment involving a three-person team.

“He was doing contracting work,” Tucker said. “He was in a three-man element. There will be more information of this, but as of right now, we will call it an ambush.”

According to Tucker, the contractors sustained multiple gunshot wounds and waited several hours before being evacuated.

The precise circumstances surrounding the attack, as well as the severity of Kennedy’s reported injuries, have not been independently verified.

Kennedy built a career in both military service and professional mixed martial arts. During his time in the Army Special Forces, he deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan, serving as a sniper. A July 2025 report by Military.com indicated that he was also serving part-time with a Maryland National Guard special operations detachment as of the previous year.

Kennedy previously discussed his career plans with Stars and Stripes in June 2010. At the time, he said he was studying criminal justice and had considered pursuing a career with the FBI while beginning his professional fighting career.

His plans changed following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Kennedy said the attacks motivated him to pursue a path in Army Special Forces, leading him to enlist in January 2004.

As reports of the Congo ambush continue to emerge, key details regarding the incident and Kennedy’s condition remain unconfirmed.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.