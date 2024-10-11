Undefeated flyweight prospect Micah Haas looks to make a statement in LFA debut

Interview with Micah Hass below

Micah Haas (5-0) discusses his flyweight fight against Erik Calvert (4-0) at LFA 195 on Oct. 25. Micah also spoke about how he got into MMA, the implications of a victory and how he expects the fight to play out.

“Any way I want to be 100% honest,” Haas said about how he will win. “I’m fighting what is supposed to be a protégé. I think he’s a little overhyped, hasn’t delivered as far as the opponents he’s been given. He’s never fought anybody with a winning record. I think there’s going to be a level of disciple and experience there, that really wherever the fight goes I can control it. Until the pressure gets to be too much and he folds.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports