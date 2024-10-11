Diets for Fighters: Which is the Best Option, Plant or Keto Diet?

Keto vs. Plant-Based Diets: Which is Best for Fighters?

From something so basic as eating, fighters are a lot more concerned about what they should eat and what kind of diet is better to improve their athletic performance. In this article, we will understand deeper about the keto diet and plant-based diet and which one of them is more suitable for fighters.

An Overview of the Keto Diet

The keto diet, ketogenic, or keto, is a high-fat and low-carbohydrate diet plan. When a person is following a keto diet, they are instructed to reduce their carbohydrate intake to less than 50 grams per day. The normal daily carbohydrate intake of a normal person ranges from 200 – 300 grams a day. So, individuals on the keto diet are bound to replace the rest of the carbohydrate requirements with fats.

The keto diet is made to induce a biological condition called ketosis in the human body. This condition is attained in the body when the body experiences a decrease in carbohydrate intake and is forced to convert stored fats in the body into carbohydrates. These are known as ‘ketones’. The body converts these ketones to release energy. To this end, the brain uses approximately 120 grams of glucose in a day, converting ketones into a backup fuel for the body and ensuring that it has enough energy to complete daily tasks when glucose is unavailable for energy.

Moreover, athletes and fighters are prescribed to follow a strict keto diet to boost endurance and improve overall body health. However, they are closely monitored by the healthcare advisors to ensure there are no side effects.

An Overview of a Plant-based Diet

Technically, a plant-based diet means consuming more plant products and minimizing animal products. According to experts, there is no definition for a plant-based diet, but sometimes, this term is used to refer to a vegetarian diet.

Commonly, this diet includes foods such as vegetables, fruits, beans, whole grains, plant-based oils, legumes, and basically everything in between that is grown on the ground. Since a plant-based diet comprises low fats, high in carbs, and rich in minerals, vitamins, and nutrients, it can help fighters and other athletes boost their performance and stamina on the field. According to the study, a plant-based diet helps athletes improve their heart health and performance and experience fast recovery of muscles from intense workouts.

What is the Difference Between Plant-Based and Keto Diet?

The major difference between both diet plans is the quantity of nutrients contained in each of them. Basically, the approach of macronutrient amounts and food sources is where you will find the major difference between these two diet plans.

Technically, the keto diet focuses on prioritizing animal-based diet and focusing more on consuming a high-fat and low-carbohydrate diet, meaning more proteins.

On the other hand, a plant-based diet does not limit the consumption of any macronutrient group, especially carbohydrates. In fact, this diet focuses on the consumption of more carbohydrates.

Benefits of Plant-based Diet and Keto Diet

Following a keto diet for a short period of time, can help in losing weight and control blood sugar levels. Moreover, it also helps athletes and fighters to boost their stamina and endurance so that they can workout for longer periods.

On the other hand, a plant-based diet is a healthier way to eat; in fact, it is the best plan to eat, according to some experts, as it maintains overall health and controls weight for longer periods.

To Sum Up

In a nutshell, both the keto diet and the plant-based diet are completely different diets, serve different goals, and cannot be compared fairly. However, fighters need every nutrient for their body in the defined amount to ensure optimum performance on the ground.

