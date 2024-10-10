Conor McGregor court date set for alleged assault on woman

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor will head to court on November 5 for charges brought against him after an alleged assault on a woman at Dublins’ Beacon Hotel back in 2018.

McGregor will appear before a jury at the High Court where Justice Alexander Owens will oversee the case. The plaintiff is represented by Ray Boland SC, John Gordon SC and Siún Leonowicz BL. McGregor is represented by Remy Farrell SC.

The case was due to be heard in late June or early July but was pushed back after McGregor succeeded in an application to adjourn the hearing to allow him take part in a UFC comeback bout against Michael Chandler in Las Vegas. That fight however, was cancelled after McGregor broke his toe in training.

