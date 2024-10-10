Thu. Oct 10th, 2024
Nate Diaz likes BMF” title tournament idea

By MyMMANews 7 hours ago

Former UFC star Nate Diaz approves of the idea of a “BMF” title tournament, but he is not in agreement with all the participants suggested.

Diaz, who once challenged Jorge Masvidal for the promotion’s inaugural Baddest Motherf***** in the Game title, will not participate as a competitor but also didn’t hold back his feelings on the idea of the tournament either.

In a recent interview with Sirius XM, Dustin Poirier expressed interest in a one-night tournament for the belt, which would also feature past opponents Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, and current titleholder Max Holloway.

Diaz agrees that Holloway and Hooker belong in the mix, but he doesn’t feel Poirier or Gaethje do, which he stated in an Instagram story.

“Dana White, Dan and Max are eligible for my belt but get the other two nerds out of there, they don’t fit the description,” Diaz wrote.

White was asked about the concept following Tuesday’s Dana White Contender Series Season 8, Week 9 event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and the UFC CEO thought it was intriguing.

“Sounds fun,” White said. “Never thought about it but yeah, I love it.”

