Tyson Fury bids to avenge his first career loss against Oleksandr Usyk in a spectacular Riyadh Season card, live on DAZN on December 21.

Usyk defends his WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight titles in the main event against Fury, who lost to Usyk via split decision earlier this year.

Watch the Usyk vs Fury 2 press conference below:

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.