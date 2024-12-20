Sat. Dec 21st, 2024
Robelis Despaigne, Karate combat

Robelis Despaigne scores fastest knockout in Karate Combat history – 4 seconds

By MyMMANews 14 hours ago

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne made history on Thursday night, earning the fastest knockout in Karate Combat history at just four seconds.

The 6’7 Cuban born fighter defeated the 6’10” striker Dominik Jedrzejczyk in a super heavyweight bout on the main card in Miami, Florida on Dec. 19 to become the fighter with the fastest knockout in promotional history.

