Robelis Despaigne scores fastest knockout in Karate Combat history – 4 seconds

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne made history on Thursday night, earning the fastest knockout in Karate Combat history at just four seconds.

The 6’7 Cuban born fighter defeated the 6’10” striker Dominik Jedrzejczyk in a super heavyweight bout on the main card in Miami, Florida on Dec. 19 to become the fighter with the fastest knockout in promotional history.

Former #UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne just scored the fastest knockout in Karate Combat history! pic.twitter.com/LPki7xmCDu — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) December 20, 2024

