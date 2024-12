Official Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 weigh-ins will take place Friday, Dec. 20 at 1 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Oleksandr Usyk defends his WBA, WBC, and WBO heavyweight titles against Tyson Fury.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 weigh-in results and video below:

Fight card (DAZN at 10:30 a.m. ET)

Oleksandr Usyk (226) vs. Tyson Fury (281) – Heavyweight

Moses Itauma (249.1) vs. Demsey McKean (251.1); Heavyweight

Serhii Bohachuk (153.1) vs. Ishmael Davis (153.6); Light middleweight

Johnny Fisher (241.1) vs. Dave Allen (257.6); Heavyweight

Isaac Lowe (125.1) vs. Lee McGregor (125.9); Featherweight

Peter McGrail (129.8) vs. Rhys Edwards (129.1); Super featherweight

Daniel Lapin (174.9) vs Dylan Colin (173.1); Light heavyweight

Andrii Novytskyi (237.0) vs Edgar Ramirez (261.1); Heavyweight

Mohammad Alakel (134.1) vs. Joshua Ocampo (133.4) super featherweight

