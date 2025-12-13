Vadim Nemkov submits Renan Ferreira in first-round of PFL Lyon headliner

Vadim Nemkov is top PFL heavyweight

LYON (DECEMBER 13, 2025) – PFL Lyon has officially come to an end at the LDLC Arena after an evening of elite MMA, and four brand-new Champions leaving France with a title wrapped around their waist.

The Main Event saw Russia’s Vadim Nemkov (20-2) close out his 2025 as the inaugural PFL Heavyweight World Champion, as he submitted the dangerous towering Brazilian, Renan “Problema” Ferreira (13-5) with an arm triangle choke in the first round. He now sits atop of the division, and will welcome all challengers in 2026.

In the Co-Main Event, the legend of Cris Cyborg (29-2, 1 NC) continues to grow as she adds yet another World Title to her collection. The Brazilian defeated Sara Collins (6-1) via rear naked choke in the third round to take home the PFL Women’s Featherweight World Championship, and has stated she’s after one more fight in MMA to close out a legendary career.

The hype of Belgian superstar Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora (8-0) reached new heights in the LDLC Arena, as his perfect record remains intact after defeating his most experienced and dangerous opponent to date, Kevin “Air” Jousset (10-5). Habirora knocked out Jousset in the first round, which caused the LDLC Arena to erupt with excitement. He remains one of the hottest prospects to come out of Europe in recent years.

Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus (23-4) once again showed the world why he is one of the most elite Bantamweights on the planet, as he scored a unanimous decision win over England’s Liam “Nightmare” Gittins (13-5). The Frenchman proved once again his athleticism is world-class, and is a major contender in a stacked 135 lbs division at PFL.

Aleksandr “Pretty Boy” Chizov (13-3) wins the 2025 PFL Europe Lightweight Tournament Championship after showcasing heart, grit, and high-level skills throughout the year. At PFL Lyon, Chizov defeated Connor Hughes (12-3) via third round KO (0:50), and leaves France with a brand new title over his shoulder.

And the fourth title of the evening was taken by Baris “The Sniper” Adiguzel (10-1) as the Frenchman defeated the experienced Dean Garnett (14-4-1). Showcasing his signature aggression, Adiguzel was able to secure a first round TKO, and finishes the year with the 2025 PFL Europe Bantamweight Tournament Championship in his hands.

Full PFL Lyon Results:

Vadim Nemkov defeats Renan Ferreira by 1st round submission (arm triangle choke, 4:00)

Cris Cyborg defeats Sara Collins by 3rd round submission (rear-naked choke, 2:55)

Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora defeats Kevin Jousset by 1st round KO (2:42)

Taylor “Double Impact” Lapilus defeats Liam Gittins by unanimous decision (30-27×2, 29-28)

Baris “The Sniper” Adiguzel defeats Dean Garnett by 1st round TKO (ref stoppage, 0:44)

Boris “Modern Gladiator” Atangana defeats Guilherme Soares by 2nd round submission (rear-naked choke, 2:35)

Alex “Pretty Boy” Chizov defeats Connor Hughes by 3rd round KO (0:50)

Gustavo Oliveira defeats Movsar Ibragimov by 2nd round KO (0:34)

Sabrina de Sousa defeats Paulina Wisniewska by split decision (29-28×2, 28-29)

Rayan “Splinter” Balbali defeats Levi Batchelor by split decision (30-27, 29-28, 28-29)