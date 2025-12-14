Conor Cooke wins vacant BKFC U.K. Light-Heavyweight Title – BKFC Fight Night Derby results

Conor Cooke comes out on top in BKFC Fight Night Derby main event

Derby, United Kingdom (Dec. 13, 2025) – Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) made a smashing first impression in its highly anticipated premiere in Derby, United Kingdom on Saturday with BKFC Fight Night Derby at the sold-out Vaillant Live.

In Saturday’s Main Event, Antrim Town, Northern Ireland’s Conor Cooke defeated Anthony “The Yorkshire Gladiator” Holmes in their highly anticipated matchup for the vacant BKFC UK Light-Heavyweight Championship.

The referee called a stop to the fight at the conclusion of the third round due to a series of cuts that seriously affected Holmes’ vision.

Conor Cooke is now 6-1 on the strength of four straight victories. Holmes, a representative of Castleford, England, is now 5-3-1 under the BKFC banner and previously held the BKFC UK Cruiserweight Title.

“I can’t describe it. I came to BKFC two years ago and fought my (expletive) ass. I fought for this. I’m the best light-heavyweight in the UK. Come here and fight me for it,” Cooke said in his post-fight interview.

Unbeaten Hartlepool, England product Bradley Taylor upped his BKFC record to 4-0 in Saturday’s Co-Main Event with a unanimous decision at the expense of Brian “Braveheart” Hyslop in their bantamweight battle. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one scored the contest 48-47, all for Taylor.

Taylor called out BKFC Bantamweight World Champion Justin “Joy Boy” Ibarrola in his post-fight interview: “With all due respect to BKFC, I think it’s time for me to get a title shot. I think I deserve that now.”

Hyslop, who hails from Glasgow, Scotland, moves to 1-1 in his bare-knuckle fighting career with the loss.

Hebburn, England’s Paul Cook and Matt “The Mechanic” Wiwczaryk of Stoke-on-Trent, England fought to a majority draw in their back-and-forth, welterweight bout. Cook scored the sole knockdown of the fight. One judge scored the fight 48-46 for Wiwczaryk, and two judges agreed on the 47-47 verdict. Cook is now 3-1-1 under the BKFC banner, and Wiwczaryk is now 2-1-1 with the promotion.

Leith, Scotland’s Lewis “The Leith Warrior” Knox sent Robbie Brown to the canvas twice, paving the way to a fourth-round stoppage in their featherweight battle. The stoppage came 41 seconds into the fourth frame. Knox was making his BKFC debut, while the Hartlepool, England product Brown is now 2-4 in the Squared Circle.

Leeds, England’s Simeon “Mr. Miyagi” Ottley earned a decision over Oskar Smykiel in middleweight action. Two judges scored the fight 49-46 and one had it 50-46, all in favor of Ottley, who now boasts a 3-1 overall record in his bare-knuckle fighting career. Smykiel, who hails from Edinburgh, Scotland, is now 1-1.

Peterlee, England middleweight Liam Hutchinson evened his BKFC record to 1-1 with a hard-fought, fifth-round stoppage over Luke “Brasshammer” Brassfield. Hutchinson overcame a severely swollen eye and was likely down multiple rounds before rallying for the finish with 16 seconds left in the fight. Brassfield, who represents Nottingham, England, was making his BKFC debut.

Unbeaten Stalybridge, England middleweight Leigh “The Boom” Cohoon improved to 3-0 with a third-round knockout over Cory Hardy. The fight was stopped at 1:39 of the third stanza. Hardy, a product of Pinxton, England, was making his BKFC debut.

Bradford, England’s Tommy Hawthorn was stellar in his BKFC premiere, sending Tommy “Chaos” Carus to the canvas six times en route to the second-round stoppage. Time of the stoppage was 1:21 in Round 2. Carus, who represents Liverpool, England, was also making his promotional debut.

Bromsgrove, England’s Ricky “The Birmingham Bull” Nelder scored a fourth-round stoppage over Danny Leadbetter in light-heavyweight action. The bout was stopped with 13 seconds left in the fourth frame. Nelder has extensive bare-knuckle fighting experience outside of BKFC and is now 1-1 with the promotion. The Skelmersdale, England fighter Leadbetter is now 0-3 under the BKFC banner.

Terri “The” Diamond shined in her BKFC debut as the Birkenhead, England product needed just 104 seconds to stop Meghan “The Witch” O’Neill in their strawweight matchup. O’Neill, who hails from Ballyscastle, North Ireland, was also making her BKFC debut.

London’s “Wild” Will Smith was victorious in his BKFC debut, knocking out Luke “The Soul Snatcher” Steele 26 seconds into the second round of their lightweight clash. Steele was also making his BKFC debut, but the Carmarthen, Wales product entered fight night with an 8-2 overall in his bare knuckle fighting career.

BKFC Fight Night Derby Results

Conor Cooke def. Anthony Holmes via TKO in Round 3 (2:00) – Wins vacant BKFC U.K. Light-Heavyweight Title

Bradley Taylor def. Brian Hyslop via Unanimous Decision (49-46×2, 48-47)

Paul Cook vs. Matthew Wiwczaryk declared a Majority Draw (47-47×2, 48-46 for Wiwczaryk)

Lewis Knox def. Robbie Brown via KO in Round 4 (0:41)

Simeon Ottley def. Oskar Smykiel via Unanimous Decision (49-46×2, 50-46)

Liam Hutchinson def. Luke Brassfield via TKO in Round 5 (1:44)

Leigh Cohoon def. Cory Hardy via KO in Round 3 (1:39)

Tommy Hawthorn def. Tommy Carus via TKO in Round 2 (1:21)

Ricky Nelder def. Danny Leadbetter via TKO in Round 4 (1:47)

Terri Diamond def. Meghan O’Neill via KO in Round 1 (1:44)

Will Smith def. Luke Steele via KO in Round 2 (0:26)