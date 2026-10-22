Sat. Oct 24th, 2026
The Terminal List, Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko joins cast of The Terminal List Season 2

By Eric Kowal 2 days ago

Former UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko is part of the newly released season 2 of Amazon Prime’s The Terminal List.

She filmed her action-packed role in Morocco alongside star Chris Pratt, performing stunt work, firearm handling, and combat sequences.

On social media Shevchenko shared images and wrote, “Tomorrow The Termial List : True Believer is streaming live 🔥
So happy to be a part ❤️ and have amazing memories with the Team ! 💪🏆👊

#TheTerminalList #TrueBeliever #TheBullet #Movie”

The story follows James Reece (played byPratt), a Navy SEAL Lieutenant Commander who returns home after his entire platoon (Alpha Platoon, SEAL Team 7) is brutally ambushed during a covert mission in Syria. Reece uncovers evidence that the ambush wasn’t a standard enemy attack, but rather the result of a high-level government and corporate conspiracy involving an experimental pharmaceutical trial that caused brain tumors and memory loss in his team. After his family is also murdered as part of the cover-up, Reece compiles a systematic “terminal list” of corrupt officials, executives, and conspirators, embarking on a violent path of retribution.

This isn’t the first time Shevchenko has dabbled in entertainment. She previously appeared in Halle Berry’s MMA film Bruised (2021).

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Eric Kowal
MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.
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