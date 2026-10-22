Alex Pereira Feels Sympathy for Herb Dean but Doesn’t Want Him Refereeing His Future UFC Fights

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 14: Alex Pereira of Brazil reacts to his loss in the UFC interim heavyweight championship fight during the UFC Freedom 250 event on the South Lawn at the White House on June 14, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

UFC veteran referee Herb Dean has faced a growing wave of boos from fans at recent events, with his appearances on arena screens and broadcast graphics often drawing negative reactions from the crowd.

The backlash appears to have intensified following Alex Pereira’s public criticism of Dean after his interim heavyweight title clash with Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 in June. Pereira accused the longtime official of failing to properly handle a controversial moment during their fight.

According to Pereira, Gane struck him in the back of the head after knocking him down, an incident the Brazilian believes should have resulted in Gane’s disqualification. However, the referee allowed the contest to continue without penalizing Gane, who eventually secured a TKO victory.

Since then, Dean has continued to receive a hostile reception at UFC events throughout 2026. Other disputed officiating decisions may also have contributed to the criticism surrounding the experienced referee.

Despite recognizing the impact his comments may have had on Dean, Pereira says he has mixed feelings about the situation. While he feels some sympathy for the official, he stands by his decision to speak out.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani in Portuguese, Pereira explained that his criticism was motivated by concerns about fighter safety and the responsibilities that come with refereeing a professional MMA bout.

Pereira acknowledged that Dean is simply doing his job, but emphasized that protecting competitors from unnecessary harm should always be a priority. He added that although he sometimes feels sorry for the referee amid the ongoing backlash, he believes raising the issue was necessary.

“I see everything that’s going on, and sometimes I do feel bad because I know it’s his job, but when I spoke, I was just advocating because he’s the guy to be there who’s supposed to be protecting the fighters and avoid that something worse could happen to a fighter,” Pereira told Helwani. “I had to speak my mind. But yeah, I do feel bad for him sometimes, some certain ways.”

Nevertheless, Pereira has made his personal preference clear: he does not want Dean overseeing any of his future fights if he has a say in the matter.

“I don’t know how things role in the fight night, but if i can have a choice, I definitely don’t want him refereeing my fights no more,” Pereira said.

The former UFC champion admitted that he does not know how officials are assigned on fight night but said he would choose another referee whenever possible.

Pereira is now preparing for a new challenge against Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 335, scheduled for December 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. However, his frustrations extend beyond the controversial finish against Gane and the criticism surrounding Dean.

The Brazilian also expressed disappointment with how the UFC has handled his next opponent. Pereira had hoped to secure either a rematch with Gane or a matchup against Josh Hokit, but neither opportunity materialized.

Pereira explained that he understands the organization is following the terms of his contract and reiterated that he has been willing to fight whoever the UFC puts in front of him. What frustrated him, however, was being given the impression that a fight against Gane for the title or a meeting with Hokit could happen, only for neither option to come to fruition.

While Pereira appears ready to move forward with his scheduled bout against Pavlovich, his comments make it clear that lingering frustration remains over both the outcome of his previous fight and the decisions that have shaped his path since then.

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