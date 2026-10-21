Sat. Oct 24th, 2026
UAE Warriors 74

Women’s title fight headlines stacked UAE Warriors 74 card

By Report 3 days ago

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – With 24 athletes successfully making weight today, Abu Dhabi will witness another night of the best mixed martial arts action from the Middle East’s premier combat sports promotion, headlined by the women’s strawweight title clash which will see the reigning champion, Michele Oliveira (6-1) defend her strap for the first time against Farida Abdueva (8-2).

Both women have already tasted success in the Warriors Octagon, with Oliveira taking the split decision over Brazilian compatriot Lany Silva (7-3) last November after a five-round war to take the title. Her challenger, Kyrgyzstan’s Abdueva already faced a Brazilian foe in Abu Dhabi seven months ago, dominating Fernanda Silva (4-2) to take the win and earn her shot at gold.

The co-main event sees the current Intercontinental Featherweight Champ, Sylvester Chipfumbu (14-6) from Zimbabwe take on the undefeated Egyptian, Abdelrahman Essam (10-0) in a non-title fight whilst the Dana White Series Contender winner from Team Nurmagomedov, Rashid Vagabov (15-2) returns for his sixth promotional outing against debutante Marciano Ferreira (15-5).

Fresh off his massive upset win over local legend Ali Taleb (12-3), the Muay Thai specialist, Peter Danesoe (10-4) takes on the Uzbek powerhouse, Farkhod Kudratov (6-1) and the fan favourite Jaures Dea (13-7) from Cameroon makes his 16th walk to the Warriors Octagon to face Moroccan headhunter, Marouane Bellagouit (6-4). History will be made as the first Samoan to fight at UAE Warriors, Gase Sanita (5-5) from New Zealand will enter the arena to fight Jordan’s undefeated all-rounder Lisa Zimmo (5-0) before SBG’s Egyptian prodigy Flobater Fares (4-0) battles the heavy-handed Pinoy boxer, Ruel Pañales (6-5).

UAE Warriors 74 takes place on the 22nd of October at 19.00hrs in the Adnec Centre in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates and is available streaming worldwide on UFC Fight Pass as well as Abu Dhabi Sports TV.

The entire UAE Warriors 74 card:

Welterweight Amirchupan Taygibov vs Karim Labdou
Bantamweight Lisa Zimmo vs Gase Sanita
Flyweight Bekhzod Abdurakhimov vs Ata Atdayev
Catchweight Flobater Fares vs Ruel Pañales
Bantamweight Murad Ibragimov vs Juscelino Pantoja
Featherweight Jaures Dea vs Marouane Bellagouit
Catchweight Sundet Aytkul vs Maycon Alcino
Catchweight Ayissi Bessala vs Bashir Mustafaev
Bantamweight Peter Danesoe vs Farkhod Kudratov
Catchweight Rashid Vagabov vs Marciano Ferreira
Featherweight Sylvester Chipfumbu vs Abdelrahman Essam
Womens Strawweight Title Michele Oliveira © vs Farida Abdueva

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