Who recorded the biggest slam in MMA history?

The biggest slam in MMA history is widely regarded as the devastating powerbomb delivered by Quinton “Rampage” Jackson against Ricardo Arona at PRIDE Critical Countdown 2004. This move is frequently cited across fan rankings, highlight reels, and retrospectives as the most brutal, athletic, and memorable slam the sport has ever seen.

While other massive slams—like Matt Hughes’ emergency counter-slam KO of Carlos Newton (UFC 34), Frank Shamrock’s career-ending suplex of Igor Zinoviev (UFC 16), or Jessica Andrade’s title-winning slam of Rose Namajunas (UFC 237)—are legendary in their own right, Rampage’s powerbomb stands apart for its sheer height, force, and pro-wrestling flair translated into real combat. The impact literally folded Arona in half upon landing, leading to an immediate knockout.

The Fight: Rampage Jackson vs. Ricardo Arona

In the early 2000s, PRIDE FC was the premier heavyweight and light heavyweight promotion in the world, showcasing explosive athletes in a ring rather than a cage. Ricardo Arona, a Brazilian top contender with a strong grappling base, faced off against the explosive wrestler-striker Quinton Jackson in a light heavyweight bout.

The fight was competitive early, with Arona pressing forward and attempting to impose his ground game. But Rampage, known for his raw power and unpredictable style, waited for the perfect opening. As Arona was working off his back, Jackson explosively hoisted him high overhead in a classic sit-out powerbomb position—lifting Arona completely off his feet, almost vertically, before driving him straight down head-and-neck first into the canvas.

The landing was catastrophic. Arona’s head and upper back absorbed the full force, his body crumpling as his legs flew up and over in a sickening arc. He was out cold on impact—no follow-up strikes needed. The referee waved it off almost immediately. The entire sequence happened in a flash, but the visual has been replayed countless times in “best of” compilations.

This slam KO is often called the greatest in MMA history because:

Elevation and airtime — Arona was lifted extraordinarily high for a non-scripted fight.

Impact — The drop combined gravity, Jackson’s strength, and Arona’s momentum into devastating force.

Context — It happened against a top grappler in PRIDE’s prime era, elevating Rampage’s star power and leading him toward eventual UFC success (including a light heavyweight title).

Other Contenders for Biggest/Most Brutal Slams

While Rampage vs. Arona takes the crown for pure spectacle, MMA history has no shortage of highlight-reel slams:

Matt Hughes vs. Carlos Newton (UFC 34, 2001) — Newton had Hughes locked in a deep triangle choke. Hughes, refusing to tap, stood up and power-slammed Newton head-first to the mat, knocking him out and winning the welterweight title. Often called the most “warrior” slam.

Frank Shamrock vs. Igor Zinoviev (UFC 16, 1998) — A brutal running powerslam that broke Zinoviev’s collarbone and ended his career in just 22 seconds—one of the earliest and scariest slam KOs.

Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas (UFC 237, 2019) — Andrade reversed a takedown attempt into a massive side slam that knocked out the champion and won her the strawweight belt in one of the biggest comebacks via slam.



Fan-voted rankings on sites like Tapology and UFC’s own “Grand Slams” features, along with viral YouTube compilations of slam KOs, consistently place Jackson-Arona at or near the top.

In a sport full of knockouts, submissions, and wars, a perfectly executed slam combines raw athleticism, timing, and violence in a way few other moves can match. Rampage Jackson’s powerbomb on Arona remains the gold standard—the moment MMA fans point to when debating the biggest slam of all time.

Eric Kowal See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.