Austin Bashi expecting a “super dirty” fight against Christian Rodriguez in his UFC debut fight Jan. 11

Interview with Austin Bashi below

Austin Bashi (13-0) discusses his UFC debut against Christian Rodriguez (11-2) at UFC Fight Night on Jan. 11. Austin also spoke about how this fight came together, what he got up to on Thanksgiving and how he sees the matchup unfolding.

“I feel like this a great fight, perfect matchup. I can strike with him; I can take him down. I can kind of do whatever I want there. I’m going to make it super dirty and really drag him into deep rounds. Beat him in the end second or early third.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports