Sparks fly at BKFC KnuckleMania V launch press conference – VIDEO

Philadelphia, PA (December 3, 2024) The Launch Press Conference for the biggest event in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) history — KnuckleMania V on Saturday, January 25 at the Wells Fargo Center in BKFC’s highly anticipated debut in Philadelphia, PA, LIVE worldwide on DAZN — was held Tuesday afternoon at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

The jam-packed press conference included David Feldman, Founder and President of BKFC, as well as the combatants in the first bout announced for the card, combat sport icons ‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez and Jeremy “Lil Heathen” Stephens, BKFC fan-favorite, women’s flyweight contender Taylor “Killa B” Starling, and several other local fighters who will compete at this must-see showcase event.

Below are highlighted quotes from the press conference;

David Feldman, BKFC Founder and President.

“I’m crazy enough to make this happen and it happened. Today truly marks a significant day in Pennsylvania combat sports history and especially the great city of Philadelphia. It gives me immense satisfaction to celebrate my dream and introduce a new era in Philadelphia combat sports; Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.”

“This will be a sellout, and it will be one amazing event. KnuckleMania V, right here in Philadelphia. The journey has not been without trials and tribulation. Since the beginning we have faced challenges that have tested our will. We’ve fought for the respect and recognition that bare knuckle fighting truly deserves. On January 25, we will host the biggest combat sports event in modern day Philadelphia history. Non-stop action, excitement, and unforgettable moments. We’re ready to showcase the raw, unfiltered intensity of bare knuckle fighting, and it’s great fans, to the great city of Philadelphia.”

“Bryce Hall will be making his Philadelphia debut against none other than the son of the legend Kimbo Slice, Kimbo Slice Jr.“

“Taylor Starling, who has been in some of the most exciting fights we’ve ever had in bare knuckle, will be taking on former World Champion Bec Rawlings, right here in Philadelphia.”

“A new initiative we’re going to do is, ‘put down your guns, pick up your fists,’ I’m a strong supporter of the second amendment. I support the right people having guns. We’re going to try to clean up the streets of Philadelphia during this amazing event in Philadelphia. We’re going to ask people to turn in their guns, and we’re going to give them bags full of toys and tickets to the event.”

‘The Underground King’ Eddie Alvarez

“I want to thank David Feldman. If it wasn’t for him and BKFC, I wouldn’t be fighting in Philadelphia again. To be back here, in the city where I started with no gloves, to fight for these guys, I just want to thank all of my supporters. Nobody that comes out of that tunnel on January 25 can (explicit) with me.”

“This city has a weird way of humbling people. Come January 25, I’m glad that I’m that guy that gets to humble you. You came here with a mohawk, a pair of sunglasses, you look like an (explicit), saying something about Philadelphia.”

Jeremy “Lil’ Heathen” Stephens

“He got his face caved in by Mike Perry in the second round and he quit. It’s just like Philly. You’re runners-up, always in second place. You’re going to find out what I already know — the baddest (expletive) in bare knuckle right now is me.”

“You’re going to get your face caved in again, big dog. Keep running that mouth. I’m not here to be liked. I already know you guys hate me, so (expletive) you. I’m going to smash your boy.”

Taylor “Killa B” Starling

“I’m so happy to be here and to fight on this Philly card. Philly has become my adopted family. This is one of my many homes and I’m so ready to put on a show here!”

“If Bec wants to come from Australia to my hometown of Philly and get her (explicit) beat, then let’s go! We’re going to put on a show. I look great, Bec looks great, and we’re going to tear it up in the ring. I’ve got a lot of respect for her, but it’s time for me to add another notch to my belt.”

Travis “The Animal” Thompson, 11-time BKFC vet who returns to action at KnuckleMania V.

“I remember doing the very first tryouts here at 2300 Arena. I’m excited. I love Philly. I can’t wait until KnuckleMania V!”

Pat “The Brick” Brady, 1-0 with BKFC, fighting Zach Calmus at KnuckleMania V.

“They don’t call me ‘The Brick’ for no reason. I’m going to hit my opponent with absolute (expletive) bricks. My job January 25 is to be entertaining, and my opponent, Zach Calmus, is nothing short of entertaining. It’s going to be pure entertainment. We’re going to beat the (expletive) out of each other. There’s going to be blood everywhere. He’s already missing some teeth, and I plan on knocking out a couple more.”

Miguel Cartagena, former International Boxing Organization Champion who makes BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V.

“I’m super excited to be here. I retired from boxing 18 months ago, but I’ve been bored. I’ve wanted to do BKFC for about three years — at least — and now I’m here. I don’t care about the cuts or the damage I have to take; I’m going out there to perform for the fans. I’m just excited to be here.”

Cody Russell, gloved boxing/MMA standout who makes BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V.

“About a year and a half ago I switched over to boxing. I did MMA for a while and had a great experience. Now I’m ready to take off my gloves and let them swing.”

“The Irishman” Pat Sullivan, former professional hockey enforcer who makes BKFC debut at KnuckleMania V.

“This is a dream come true. It’s surreal, honestly. But we’re still going to do what we do. We’re going to give the fans what they want to see. We’re going to bang it out, we’re going to brawl, and we’re going to knock out whoever it is. I’ve got confidence in myself. I don’t think anyone in the world can beat me.”

