Fury FC 100’s Craig Willingham plans on winning in “spectacular fashion” against Sean Kennard

Interview with Craig Willingham below

Craig Willingham (2-1) discusses his middleweight fight against Sean Kennard (4-0) at Fury FC 100 on Jan. 12. Craig also spoke about how he got into MMA, his training camp and how he sees the fight playing out.

“I’m getting my hand raised in spectacular fashion. If I smoke this guy like I think I will, and that’s all due to respect to Mr. Kennard. It’s just there’s levels to this, he’s 36 years old, I’m 28 years old. I put my life into this and he’s at the end of his ropes. I’ve got a lot of respect for him.”

James Lynch See Full Bio Covering MMA since 2008, James Lynch is a freelance MMA journalist for MyMMANews and other notable outlets. He's also a commentator for Rise Fighting Championships. Follow him on Twitter/Instagram @LynchOnSports