Who’s Number One 25 – Kaynan Duarte vs Roberto Jimenez Full Results

WNO 25

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 – 8pm EST.

Where: Houston, Texas

How To Watch: Flograppling.com

Flograppling will be bringing the fireworks to Houston, Texas Wednesday night. Who’s Number One 25 will feature some BIG names in the grappling world like ADCC medalists Kaynan Duarte and Felipe Pena. The card will also feature two title fights first Pedro Marinho will be scrapping it up with the always ready Izaak Michelle for the WNO Light Heavyweight Championship. And second Adele Fornarino will look to put her submission heavy skills against the always dangerous Sofia Cassella. You don’t want to miss this very promising card live on Flograppling Wednesday December 4th and 8pm EST.

Main Card

Heavyweight Bout: Kaynan Duarte def. Roberto Jimenez by Decision.



WNO Men’s Light Heavyweight Championship: Pedro Marinho def. Izaak Michell by Decision.

WNO Women’s Strawweight Championship: Adele Fornarino def. Sofia Cassella by Ankle Lock.

Heavyweight Bout: Felipe Pena def. Declan Moody by Guillotine.

Featherweight Bout: Helena Craver def. Leilane Bernales by Decision

Welterweight Bout: Fabyury Khrysthyan def. Daniel Sathler by Decision.

Lightweight Bout: Carlos Henrique def. Max Hanson by Decision.

Undercard

Undercard Lightweight Bout: Julian Espinosa def. Randy Baker by Decision

Undercard Featherweight Bout: Isaac Cordova def. Nate Hernandez by Ruotolotine.

Undercard Light Heavyweight Bout: Sebastian Attard def. Dylan Melton by Decision.

Undercard Strawweight Bout: Thaynara Victoria def. Kathryn Discianni by Decision.

