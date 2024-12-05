American Kombat Alliance Creates Advisory Board

American Kombat Alliance (AKA), a combat sports organization based out of Shreveport, Louisiana, released a press release with information on their newly created Advisory Board. The following will be the press release, which will be released to media soon to come.

Shreveport, LA —12/03/2024— American Kombat Alliance (AKA), a premier platform for Mixed Martial Artists, Boxers, Kickboxers, and Grapplers, proudly announces the formation of its new Advisory Board. Comprising a distinguished group of professionals from diverse industries, the Advisory Board will serve as brand representatives dedicated to enhancing AKA’s community presence and furthering its mission of empowering athletes.

“Our advisory board members embody the values of integrity, honesty, family, responsibility, and accountability,” said Amber Bishop, Founder of American Kombat Alliance. “Their expertise and passion for combat sports will be instrumental in driving our mission to empower athletes and foster community engagement.”

The Advisory Board’s primary goals include:

Fostering Growth: Pursuing strategic partnerships to expand AKA’s reach and elevate its reputation as a top-tier combat sports promotion.

Advocating for Athletes: Supporting fighters by securing essential resources and creating opportunities for their development, from training to professional advancement.

Engaging the Community: Organizing events that promote martial arts, fitness, and wellness, while inspiring people of all ages to explore the sport.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such a talented and dedicated group of individuals to the AKA family,” added Amber Bishop. “With their guidance, we’re poised to achieve even greater success for our fighters and fans.”

Meet the Advisory Board Members

Joseph Monsour, Jr. – Chairman

Joseph Monsour Jr., CEO of Allegiance Healthcare, brings extensive experience in business development and healthcare. He has been recognized with accolades such as AVAYA Business Partner of the Year and inclusion in INC 500 Magazine’s 20 Fastest Growing Private Companies. As the founder of eMD Telehealth Solutions, Joseph focuses on strategic partnerships and growth. With a passion for MMA and a commitment to health, he is proud to contribute to AKA’s mission.

Scott Prouty

Scott Prouty, COO of Allegiance Health Management, has over 30 years of healthcare experience. A U.S. Army veteran, Scott has driven growth in various operational roles and collaborates with officials to address healthcare challenges. His values of hard work and determination align with AKA’s goals of athlete advocacy and community engagement.

Elizabeth Arceneaux

A Shreveport native and First Lady of the city, Elizabeth Arceneaux is a certified interior designer with a passion for historical preservation and global philanthropy. She has restored landmark buildings and leads U.S. operations for a South Africa-based faith organization. Elizabeth’s community leadership and dedication to service make her an invaluable asset to the AKA Advisory Board.

Matt Schnell

Ranked #12 in the UFC’s Flyweight division, Matt Schnell is an accomplished mixed martial artist and AKA’s matchmaker. His focus on fighter relations and talent development ensures structured pathways for athletes to achieve success. Matt’s experience as a competitor and mentor makes him a vital part of the AKA team.

Tim Metcalf

Entrepreneur Tim Metcalf owns six restaurants, a wine shop, an assisted living facility, and other ventures. A lifelong martial arts practitioner and MMA fan, he has attended over 100 UFC events and briefly competed as an amateur fighter. Tim’s unique perspective on balancing fan interests, fighter needs, and business strategy strengthens AKA’s ability to deliver exceptional experiences.

Mario Chavez

Mario Chavez is a military veteran and entrepreneur with expertise in communications, consulting, and property management. Appointed to the Downtown Development Authority in Shreveport, he is dedicated to redevelopment and serves on various boards. Mario’s entrepreneurial spirit and commitment to growth align perfectly with AKA’s mission.

Victor Werley

Victor Werley, Chairman of Lyon College’s Board of Trustees, is a seasoned financial consultant with expertise in business valuation and growth strategies. As managing partner of ProForma Talent Management, he ensures athletes receive top-tier support and preparation for life beyond competition. Victor’s experience in athlete management will be key to AKA’s future success.

About American Kombat Alliance (AKA)

Founded in 2017 by Amber Bishop, AKA provides a competitive platform for Mixed Martial Artists, Boxers, Kickboxers, and Grapplers. Dedicated to empowering athletes and fostering a passion for combat sports, AKA combines integrity, community engagement, and professional excellence to elevate the world of martial arts.

For more information, visit AKAfights.com

