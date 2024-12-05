Shimon Smotritsky believes a UFC contract is elevatable if he wins the Fury FC title on Jan. 12
Interview with Shimon Smotritsky below
Shimon Smotritsky (11-2) discusses his Fury FC welterweight title fight against Sam Kilmer (8-4) at Fury FC 100 on Jan. 12. Shimon also spoke about difficulties getting fights, his training camp at Xtreme Couture and the implications of a victory.
“I think I deserve to be in the UFC already. I’m 24-years-old, 11-2. I beat a lot of very good fighters. After I take this belt, it just makes me ever closer to the UFC. I know my place is in the UFC, I know I’ll be there. I believe after I win this championship, their 100th event in the main event, I believe I will sign with the UFC after.”