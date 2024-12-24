Dana White says Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall “will be the biggest fight in UFC history”

2025 could bring biggest fight in UFC history – Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

As 2024 comes to a close, UFC CEO Dana White takes a look into his crystal ball and makes predictions for the coming year, 2025.

“[2024] was a record year for us again,” White said during a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take. “Not only as far as financially for the company but [also] breaking arena records.”

“Next year my focus is to go to a lot of places that we haven’t been in a while or ever.”

“[We’re] trying to get into Spain, we’ve never done Spain. We’re going back to LA at the beginning of the year. Going to Seattle again, probably going to hit Chicago and some of these other places we haven’t been in a while.”

Even prior to the buildup of the UFC 309 fight card between UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former champion Stipe Miocic, there was talk of Jones facing interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Highly regarded as the best heavyweight fighter today, Aspinall has not yet been able to secure a unification bout that would determine if he is better than Jones.

According to White, that fight will take place now that Jones has defeated Miocic and Aspinall has been waiting on the sidelines.

“He will fight Tom Aspinall, and it will be the biggest fight in UFC history,” White said.

