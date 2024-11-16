UFC 309 results – Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC 309 results from Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. In the November 16 main event, UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones puts his belt on the line against two-time champion Stipe Miocic in the main event.

Jones is 18-0 with one no-contest since his only loss, while Miocic has won three of his past five fights. This is Jones’ first fight since he won the UFC heavyweight title at UFC 285, while Miocic last competed in a knockout loss at UFC 260 on March 27, 2021.

Former UFC champion Charles Oliveira squares off against Michael Chandler in a five-round lightweight rematch in the co-main event.

UFC 309 results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV at 10 p.m. ET)

Jon Jones def. Stipe Miocic via TKO (spinning back kick) at 4:29 of round three

Jones improved to 28-1 (1 NC), Miocic fell to 20-5

Charles Oliveira def. Michael Chandler via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-45)

Oliveira improved to 35-10 (1 NC), Chandler fell to 23-9

Bo Nickal def. Paul Craig via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Nickal improved to 7-0, Craig fell to 17-9-1

Viviane Araujo def. Karine Silva via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Araujo improved to 13-6, Silva fell to 18-5

Mauricio Ruffy def. James Llontop via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ruffy improved to 11-1, Llontop fell to 14-5

Prelims (ESPNews/FX/Hulu/ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Marcus McGhee def. Johnathan Martinez via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

McGhee improved to 10-1, Martinez fell to 19-6

Chris Weidman vs. Eryk Anders (cancelled)

Jim Miller def. Damon Jackson via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:44 of round one

Miller improved to 38-18 (1 NC), Jackson fell to 23-8-1 (1 NC)

David Onama def. Roberto Romero via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Onama improved to 13-2, Romero fell to 8-4-1

Marcin Tybura def. Jhonata Diniz via TKO (doctor stoppage) at 5:00 of round two

Tybura improved to 26-9, Diniz fell to 8-1

Early Prelims (ESPN+/Hulu/UFC Fight Pass at 6 p.m. ET)

Ramiz Brahimaj def. Mickey Gall via KO (punch) at 2:55 of round one

Brahimaj improved to 11-5, Gall fell to 7-7

Oban Elliott def. Bassil Hafez via KO (punches) at :40 of round three

Elliott improved to 12-2, Hafez fell to 9-5-1

Eduarda Moura def. Veronica Hardy via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Moura improved to 11-1, Hardy fell to 9-5-1

