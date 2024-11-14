Sleeping on Stipe Miocic?

The talk throughout the buildup for the main event of UFC 309 has been about everything but Stipe Miocic.

The main event this weekend features Miocic and Jon Jones, the reigning heavyweight champion. But Jones doesn’t seem to have much to say about the Ohio native.

UFC 309 goes down this weekend and Miocic will look to have his very own “Y’all musta forgot!” moment against the fighter commonly believed to be the greatest of all time. Is Jon Jones overlooking Miocic? Miocic will look to prove just that.

Is Jon Jones overlooking Stipe Miocic?

Jon Jones has talked about Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, Derrick Lewis, Jamahal Hill, and seemingly anyone else who is not the man set to face him this weekend.

Jones has beefed with Tom Aspinall for some time. But on UFC 309 fight week, Jones has called Aspinall an “asshole” and said that he does not want to do business with the British champion. Aside from some comments about Miocic’s comments on UFC Countdown, most of the attention is on the non-existent fight of Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall.

But Stipe Miocic is still right there. He’s the task at hand. History shows us that Miocic is not a pushover. He will hope to remind fans of that against the consensus GOAT.

Defying the odds

It is very apparent that Miocic has been retired for the last three years. After his devastating loss to Francis Ngannou, Miocic took up a full-time job at the fire station he worked at. But Jones was the challenge that got him out of bed.

Looking at his record, Stipe Miocic loves a good challenge. It’s what made him the greatest heavyweight of all time. His resume is quite impressive. Two wins over double champion Daniel Cormier, a win over Junior Dos Santos, Francis Ngannou, Alistair Overeem, Fabricio Werdum and Andrei Arlovski. Stipe Miocic has fought the best the division has traditionally had to offer.

Now he gets to fight the best to ever do it. What more to get a fighter motivated after climbing such high peaks than this? Don’t sleep on Stipe Miocic this weekend. He may shock the world.

