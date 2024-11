Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson weigh-in results and video

Join us for Official Weigh-Ins ahead of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson LIVE from Toyota Music Factory! This is the LAST time fighters will FACE OFF before Fight Night on Friday, November 15th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas!

MAIN CARD (LIVE ON NETFLIX):

🥊Jake Paul (227.2) vs. Mike Tyson (228.4)

🥊Katie Taylor (137.4) vs. Amanda Serrano (137.4)

🥊Mario Barrios (146.8) vs. Abel Ramos (146.4)

🥊Neeraj Goyat (162.0) vs. Whindersson Nunes (164.0)

PRELIMS (LIVE ON MVP & NETFLIX SPORTS YOUTUBE):

🥊Shadasia Green (167.8) vs. Melinda Watpool (166.8)

🥊Lucas Bahdi (134.6) vs. Armando Casamonica (138.6* missed weight)

🥊Shu Shu Carrington Jr. (125.8) vs. Dana Coolwell (125.2)

