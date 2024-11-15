Art of War Cage Fighting – AOW 38 weigh-in results – Garbarino vs. Madonado

Art of War Cage Fighting Officials held weigh-ins today ahead of Friday night’s AOW 38 fight card from LIVE! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The November 15 event, which will be broadcast live on pay-per-view via the StarFund App, will be headlined by a welterweight pro bout featuring Philadelphia’s own John Garbarino (3-1) taking on Dennis Maldonado (2-4).

Garbarino is looking to bounce back from a split decision lost earlier this year, while Maldondo looks to record his first victory since last November.

AOW 38 weigh-in results below:

John Garbarino (172.4 lbs.) vs. Dennis Maldonado (170.7 lbs.)

Ian Allston (202.5 lbs.) vs. Travis Foster (200.3 lbs.)

Manny Morales vs. Josh Bonneau – FIGHT CANCELLED – BONNEAU DID NOT SHOW UP – SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY

Lex Ludlow (219.4 lbs.) vs. Cameron Graham (262 lbs.)

Cade Berardelli (176.3 lbs.) vs. Eman Hardy (174.8 lbs.)

Rafaek Barrientos (186.9 lbs.) vs. David Perez (184.4 lbs.)

Eric Perez (168.1 lbs.) vs. Anthony Bernieri (170.9 lbs.)

Brian Lee (154.9 lbs.) vs. Alan Rolon (TBD)

Jerry Valme (154.9 lbs.) vs. Jay Watson (155.4 lbs.)

Antonio Aquaro (168.9 lbs.) vs. Kayne Caplinger (170.5 lbs.)

MyMMANews See Full Bio MyMMANews.com - We cover everything from MMA, BJJ, Bare Knuckle, Wrestling, Boxing, Kickboxing, and Judo News, Opinions, Videos, Radio Shows, Photos and more.