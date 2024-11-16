Sat. Nov 16th, 2024
AOW 38, Art of War Cage Fighting

AOW 38 Results – Art of War Cage Fighting – Garbarino vs. Maldonado

By MyMMANews

Art of War Cage Fighting Officials held Friday night’s AOW 38 fight card from LIVE! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The November 15 event, which will be broadcast live on pay-per-view via the StarFund App, will be headlined by a welterweight pro bout featuring Philadelphia’s own John Garbarino (3-1) taking on Dennis Maldonado (2-4).

Garbarino is looking to bounce back from a split decision lost earlier this year, while Maldondo looks to record his first victory since last November.

AOW 38 results below:

John Garbarino (172.4 lbs.) vs. Dennis Maldonado (170.7 lbs.)
Ian Allston (202.5 lbs.) vs. Travis Foster (200.3 lbs.)
Lex Ludlow (219.4 lbs.) vs. Cameron Graham (262 lbs.)
Cade Berardelli (176.3 lbs.) vs. Eman Hardy (174.8 lbs.)
Jerry Valme (154.9 lbs.) vs. Jay Watson (155.4 lbs.)
Antonio Aquaro (168.9 lbs.) defeated Kayne Caplinger (170.5 lbs.) via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)
David Perez (184.4 lbs.) defeated Rafael Barrientos (186.9 lbs.) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Eric Perez (168.1 lbs.) vs. Anthony Bernieri (170.9 lbs.)
Brian Lee (154.9 lbs.) vs. Alan Rolon (TBD)

