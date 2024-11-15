Fri. Nov 15th, 2024
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson results, Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson results – Live Prelim Stream

By MyMMANews 7 hours ago

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson results from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Friday night – The event will be broadcast live on NetFlix.

Mike Tyson (50-6, 2 NC) last competed in an exhibition bout with legend Roy Jones Jr. that resulted in a draw on Nov. 28, 2020. T

Jake Paul (10-1) is coming off a sixth-round knockout win of BKFC star Mike Perry on July 20, 2024. Paul has won four fights in a row since he loss to Tommy Fury early last year.

Live Prelim Stream beginning at 5:30 pm ET:

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson event results below:

MAIN CARD (LIVE ON NETFLIX)
🥊Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson
🥊Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano
🥊Mario Barrios vs. Abel Ramos
🥊Neeraj Goyat vs. Whindersson Nunes

PRELIMS (LIVE ON MVP & NETFLIX SPORTS YOUTUBE)
🥊Shadasia Green vs. Melinda Watpool
🥊Lucas Bahdi vs. Armando Casamonica
🥊Shu Shu Carrington Jr. defeated Dana Coolwell via unanimous decision (80-70, 80-70, 80-70)

